How Collapse's Magnus changed the Dota scene

IT'S BEEN a week since Team Spirit won The International 2020 in a thrilling Grand Final against fan favorite and Chinese super team PSG.LGD.

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov won the hearts of fans all over the world with godly Horn Tosses, Skewers, and Reverse Polarities that helped pave the way for Team Spirit’s spectacular journey in claiming the ever-coveted Aegis of Champions.

Now imitation is clearly the best form of flattery as fans are now trying to pull off their best Collapse impression in pub games — to the chagrin of teammates and enemies alike.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Collapse or crumble?

As Dota 2 players try making full use of Magnus’ current state before the imminent nerf (thanks, Collapse), the Magnus pick stats according to popular stat website DotaBuff has ballooned to 822,098 matches in this past week alone. Magnus’s pick numbers throughout October were 1,923,956. That’s a whopping 75 percent increase in roughly seven days since the TI 10 Grand Final.

Continue reading below ↓

With the pub scene all over the place because of the Magnus pickers, now is maybe not the time to be playing solo Ranked. The Collapse wannabes are being the brunt of many tweets as personalities and casual players have their fun:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

The son of Magnus

Collapse’s dominating performance as his signature Magnus in the TI Grand Finals belongs in the same conversation with Anathan "Ana" Pham’s Ember Spirit, Syed "SumaiL" Hassan’s Storm Spirit, and Danil "Dendi" Ishutin’s Pudge of TI’s past.

It was no surprise that Collapse actually learned from one of the original highlight reel Magnus players in the business, Turtoi "Ar1se" Ionut. Collapse literally has Mag in his name as well — so maybe his genius really is in the DNA.

Continue reading below ↓

While Magnus was a highly successful pick in TI10 with a whopping 72 percent win rate during the main stage, Collapse truly made the hero his own. His standard build during the early game revolved around Arcane Boots and/or Mekansm. He would skip Guardian Greaves because it was a bit too expensive in the meta and it would slow down his other important timings.

Once Collapse farmed the trifecta of the Blink Dagger, Aghanim’s Shard for Horn Toss, and Aether Lens, it was all but a matter of time before the magic started.

Other Magnus players in TI prioritized the Helm of the Overlord or the Black King Bar to become bulkier and tankier. The decision was likely to offset the chains of nerfs throughout the many patches to strength, armor, and other variables that have made Magnus one of the softer offlaners in Dota 2 today. Collapse simply didn’t care and his confidence shined bright during TI 10.

Continue reading below ↓

Everyone surely remembered one of these plays of the tournament:

Team Spirit will hopefully stick together for another Aegis run at next TI and fans always love a defending champion’s storyline. While this Magnus patch may be on borrowed time, fans and pros will surely remember this age of Magnus dominance for the foreseeable future. For now though, expect a whole lot of Magnus picks in your pubs and maybe stay away from ranked if you want to keep your sanity.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.