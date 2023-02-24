How Ch4knu and E2MAX's absence affected Omega in Week 1

WEEK 1 OF THE MPL PHILIPPINES was a disaster for Barangay Omega.

A 2-1 defeat against Onic PH followed by an embarassing sweep against Bren Esports were signs that Omega might be a team that's on the decline.

This forced the community to make their conclusions, saying that the absence of Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog and Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic led to their demise. Some even argued that Omega is already destined to be the last placer in Season 11.

Was Ch4knu and E2MAX's absence to blame for everything? According to Coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos, their departure has caused major adjustments.

“Ang pinaka-struggle namin noong Week 1, yung ano namin, yung full confidence namin kase bagong-bago yung team namin kase nawala yung mga veteran namin like sina Ch4knu, si E2MAX, na sila yung nagde-deliver sa mga player na mga gagawin na play na sinasabe ko sa kanila."

"Ayun kase yung parang pinaka-key ng isang team, yung isang tao na kayang mag-deliver ng mga winning condition tsaka ng mga play na gagawin," revealed Pakbet.

Even Duane "Kelra" Pillas who had a spectacular series against RSG Slate Philippines, was affected by this.

“Dati noong kakampi ko sila, si Coach E2MAX lalo, siya yung nag-a-ano sa akin kung sino yung tatargetin, kung saan ako pupuwesto. Simula noong nawala siya noong Week 1, medyo nagstra-struggle ako sa positioning tsaka sa decision making ko kase nawala yung pinakainaasahan ko sa team," said Omega's gold laner.

And while their 2-0 sweep on the Raiders are signs that Omega are back at their toes, Coach Pakbet mentioned that the adjustment phase is still ongoing.

"Parang ayun yung pinaka-struggle namin noong Week 1 na tinrabaho namin hanggang ngayon, pagdating ng Week 2 na medyo hindi pa siya ganoon kaganda pero nakikita yung resulta doon."





The emergence of Stowm

Back in the 1st week, Dale "Stowm" Vidor, was under the hotseat as fans wanted to see Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Hernandez instead of the former Bren midlaner.

Their arguments may have a valid point as Mico "Mikko" Tabangay and Kielvj synergized well back in Season 10. In addition, Kielvj's experience is an asset that can never be replicated.

Picking up from E2MAX's absence was indeed a tall order for Stowm, who has barely seen any play from the past couple of seasons. Coach Pakbet even revealed that the youngster is the main shotcaller for the Barangay, taking over Kelra's responsibilities last season.

"Lahat ng tinuturo namin, na-a-adapt ng dalawa, na mabilis sila mag-pickup ngayon. Kailangan naman kase ngayon ng parang magde-deliver. Si Stowm naman shotcaller doon sa Bren, kaya medyo napi-pickup niya yung ginagawa at tinuturo ni E2MAX."

And while Omega is currently in the adjustment period, Stowm is adamant that he can fill the shoes left by the legendary midlaner.

“Nakaka-pressure din talaga pero confident kase ako sa sarili kong skills bago pa akong pumasok dito. Kailangan ko lang makinig sa mga tinuturo sa akin ni Coach E2MAX, para ma-fulfill yung mga nawala sa Omega," said Stowm in the post-match press conference.

It could be argued that the decision to introduce Stowm as the in-game leader is a risky move, but based on the results, it has proven wonders.

Kelra who is currently in his peak form can now further focus on his in-game and mechanical skills, which he revealed in the press conference.

“Sa tingin ko mas nakatulong kase kapag nagsha-shotcall ka, iniisip mo yung mga kasama mo e. Kase yung mga plano niyo sa game, minsan kapag poposisyon ka, hindi mo maiisip kung saan kayo poposisyon tsaka kung saan poposisyon yung kalaban.”

"Mas madali po ngayon kase wala po akong ibang iniisip kundi posisyon ko lang pati daliri," reflected Kelra.

With an impressive win over RSG, perhaps these are signs that the 'lason' in Omega is finally back.