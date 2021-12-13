How Blacklist loss motivated Onic PH

BLACKLIST International's loss against North American team BTK was truly a massive upset, given the Codebreakers' dominance in the Philippine and SEA MLBB scene.

The unexpected result shocked Filipino fans, and even Onic PH's Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera admitted in the post-match press conference that their loss inspired them against RSG SG.

“Isa yun sa naging motivation namin kase marami namin nakikita na Filipino fans na sumusuporta talaga sa amin, tapos nalulungkot sila," he mused.

He hoped that Onic PH would also become a beacon of hope for Filipino supporters.

"Gusto namin na bigyan sila ng sigla. Hindi pa natatapos yung laban, kaya pa ng Blacklist bumawi at ipapakita namin kung gaano kami magaling at paano namin itataas ang banderra ng Pilipinas.”

The team, of course, is still holding out hope for an all-Filipino finals — a repeat of the MPL-PH Season 8 showdown, but this time, on a global stage.

“I think we shouldn’t get affected because our bracket is different," said Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol. "Plus there is a chance for Blacklist to get to the finals. [If] we get to meet them at the finals, good luck to both of us.”

Unwavering Filipino support for Onic PH

Prior to their matchup against RSG SG, Onic PH mentioned during the pre-match interview that there were fans who gave them food, serving as a morale boost for the team.

Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy even said that he was given chopsuey, fried chicken, crispy pata, and kaldereta, which pumped him up.

Dlarskie said that this motivated the team even more.

"Sobrang natuwa kami kase noong binigyan kami ng Filipino food kase parang araw-araw pare-parehas na lang yung kinakain namin, tapos parang nagke-crave na talaga kami," said the EXP laner.

And they'll be hoping to receive more of their support in their upcoming matchup against the Indonesian powerhouse, RRQ.

