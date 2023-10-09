How Aldous blunder molded RSG's brotherhood and camaraderie

RSG PH'S 0-2 LOSS to Minana EVOS saw John "Irrad" Tuazon become the talk of the town for the wrong reasons.

In a sudden twist of events, Irrad accidentally picked Aldous during that matchup, which ultimately stalled the Raiders' playoff venture.

It was an embarassing moment for the up-and-coming jungler as everything crashed right in front of him, an incident that could ultimately define his pro playing career.

Given what transpired, does Irrad have the mental fortitude to bounce back? Will he be able to avenge himself especially in a must-win game against the undefeated ECHO PH who were bound to make history.

As Game 1 commenced, it seemed Irrad may have lost his sparkle especially with how the Orcas spliced his Baxia at the early stages of the game, but Irrad's fighting spirit lived on.

Until RSG swept ECHO PH and made a monumental sweep that ended the latter's road to destiny, and securing the Raiders' playoff spot.

Looking back at what transpired, Coach Brian "Panda" Lim and Irrad reflected on the Aldous-pick incident during the press conference.

PHOTO: MPL Philippines

A brotherhood like no other

"Na-disappoint ako sa sarili ko tsaka, hiyang-hiya ako sa kakampi ko," revealed Irrad.

And while one may expect his teammates to lambast him to the point where he would feel guilt-ridden from his mistake, Irrad then explained that the opposite happened.

Instead of crucifying him harshly, there was a light-hearted discussion from within.

"Pero noong nalaman kong ok naman sila, chine-cheer pa nila ako, tsaka pinagtitripan pa," started Irrad. "Gumaan pakiramdam ko. Na-realize ko na ok babawi na lang ako bukas."

He added: "Sa mga teammates ko naman, thankful pa rin ako sa kanila kasi yung pag-cheer up nila, noong natalo kami, pi-nost nila yung Aldous na picture, lahat sila isa-isa. Tapos sa bootcamp, pinag-usapan naming lahat, nakakaluha. Sobrang saya dahil wala man lang na blame na ako yung nagpatalo sa kanila."

Eventually Coach Panda dug deep into the team's optimistism.

"My players are really positive minded, when it comes to a mistake. For example instead of thinking, 'Bakit mo na-pick yung Aldous? Bakit you misclick?' Instead they're thinking, 'Hindi dapat we put Aldous sa pos 4, hindi dapat we put Aldous sa gold lane. Tapos dapat Aldous sa pos 5 para at least my vision."

Panda added: "They're telling me na, 'Coach dapat ayusin mo yung draft mo sa Aldous, dapat pos 4, pos 5 na lang." (laughs)

As for Coach Panda? He decided to give Irrad options, that would later define his character.

"Yesterday after we lost against Minana, daming regrets lalo na kay Irrad," started the RSH PH head coach.

"So ang sabi ko sa kanya, 'You have two options na, either you let this drag you down tapos tomorrow ganundin pa rin performance mo or you come back stronger than ever para you can 'bawi' not only to yourself, your teammates, but also to the fans and audience who came to see you."

PHOTO: MOONTON Games

Fostering a healthy environment

Given Coach Panda's strict personality, one may expect him to errupt over Irrad, but was that really the case?

According to Irrad: "Sa una pa lang, alam ko na hindi magagalit sa akin si Coach Panda e. Si Coach kasi, yung tingin ko sa kanya sobrang talino niya, alam niya yung mararamdaman ng isang player kapag nangyari yung ganun na scenario."

Coach Panda was composed and graceful under dire situations, which could be puzzling as he can be feisty and heated.

But he revealed during the press conference that there's a reason for his behavior.

"My strictness was not really getting angry basta-basta. It was really more of me trying to discipline, trying to create a picture together muna. Then once we are consistent na, if it keeps happening, then that's when I get angry."

He further elaborated: "So before I just get angry lagi when there's a mistake. Ngayon I'll only get angry if it keeps happening and it affects the team. But I need to make sure that my anger doesn't come from my emotions but to make them aware that there's a problem that they need to listen to me."

As to why this became his coaching philosophy, for Panda it's all about fostering a healthy ecocystem.

"It's really important because lalo if after you lose a game, the worst thing that could happen is a toxic environment because that toxic environment is like cancer, it spreads and grows, and then it spreads and grows, and it's all over na, it's too late because you cannot treat that toxicity with chemotherapy," reflected the two-time MPL PH champ.

He added: "So it's very important that they have a positive mindset lalo na encourage the player na, 'Tao ka din, everyone makes mistakes.' So even before I said to the players, 'It's Irrad's fault but let's move on so."

His ideologies eventually translated to his players, something that will boost the team's morale as the playoffs approach.

"If I start it they'll say. 'Hindi Irrad ok na iyon, bawi na next game. So we already have to not waste anymore time trying to recover or me thinking about what kind of motivational speech to say to the team."

"I really want to applaud that character that they showed to Irrad," said Panda.

