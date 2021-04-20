Horizon: Zero Dawn complete edition is free on PS4/PS5 until May 14

LOOKING for a game to play during the hot summer months?

PlayStation’s got your back with a free download of one of the best games in their library, Horizon: Zero Dawn. You won’t just be getting the base game. You’ll also get its expansion, Frozen Wilds, plus a digital art book.

PlayStation is offering all of this for the low, low price of P0. That’s right, it’s completely free. You don’t even need to sign up for a PlayStation Plus account. If you own a PS4 or PS5, just head over to the PlayStation store, search for Horizon: Zero Dawn, and start downloading.

“As part of our Play At Home campaign, you can download and keep this game for free,” says its listing on the PlayStation store. “Download before 14 May 20:00 PDT.” (In Manila time, that’s Saturday, May 15, 11:00 a.m.)

Here’s a photo of the game's listing in the online store.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is getting a sequel on the PS45 called Horizon: Forbidden West, which will release sometime this year. Both games are PlayStation exclusives, but Horizon: Zero Dawn is also available for the PC. It’s not free there, however — it currently retails for P999.75.

