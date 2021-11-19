Team Secret through to semis after vanquishing old ghosts

TEAM SECRET sails on to the Horizon Cup semifinals after sweeping (3-0) regional rivals, Vietnam’s SBTC Esports in the Wild Rift tournament’s quarterfinals.

The team, composed of Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz, Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia, Eleazar “Azar” Salle, Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan, James “Hamezz” Santos, and substitute mid laner Morris “Code” Raymundo, exorcised old demons as they beat the team that had their number in all previous matchups, including a dominant win during the Wild Rift SEA Championship last October.

How Team Secret managed to break the curse

Game 1 was an even matchup out of the gate as teams traded kills. But it was team captain Hamez (on his Nami) who made the difference for Secret, providing great peel for his carries with his ult, as well as some crucial bubble catches.

In fact, it was a massive bubble to counter an upcoming Viet engage to the Baron pit that spelled the end for the defending SEA Champions. Secret were able to end the game at 17:45 minutes.

Game 2 saw Secret bring out Azar’s Akali and Tatsurii’s Zed, a slightly similar comp during their second-game loss against SBTC back in the SEA Championship.

This time, however, the Pinoys would not be denied.

A three-minute three-man dive in the Baron lane saw Azar get first blood. Then a team fight around the Dragon Pit saw Secret take down two, but also lose their Jungler and Carry. Fortunately, the team fight bought Tatsurii and Azar enough momentum to start snowballing their lead.

The Pinoys would continue their mastery over the Viets with an Ace at the 11-minute mark, and go as high as 11k in gold lead in under 12 minutes. Another Ace in 14:23 spelled doom for the Viet as Secret ended the game with 21 kills to SBTC’s 7.

Game 3 was an absolute stomp for the Pinoys, finishing their foes in 12:11 with 22 kills and only 3 deaths. It was also their quickest win to date in Horizon Cup.

It was another Azar show as he grabbed a pre-5 minute quadra kill as Team Secret Aced a visibly distraught SBTC side. Azar would end the match with an 8/0/4 KDA. Trebor, on his Javan IV, also had a game to remember, finishing with 7 kills to his name and 10 assists.

With the win, the Pinoys will advance to the semifinals tomorrow, where they’ll be facing Group A’s top seed, China’s Da Kun Gaming.

Meanwhile, Korea’s KT Roster Y also advance to the semifinals after sweeping Sengoku Gaming, 3-0. They will face Group B’s top seed ThunderTalk Gaming.

