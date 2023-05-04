Hito reveals aspirations of joining Blacklist International

WITH BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL dominating Omega Esports in the opening day of the MPL PH Season 11 playoffs, Robert "Hito" Candoy, revealed in the press conference regarding his decision to play for Malaysia's Team Haq.

Initially he was hesitant to play abroad, but given his desire and passion to play Mobile Legends as well as the circumstance in Omega, he decided to take that leap of faith.

"Sa akin naman, ayoko rin sanang lumipat ng Malaysia noong una pero gustong-gusto kong maglaro e. Pangarap ko talagang maglaro, gusto ko na kagaya nila (Omega) na nagcha-champion na, nakakapaglaro, nagiging main five, tapos ako na naging talent ako, tapos sabi ko, ‘Gusto kong maglaro sa Omega pero napakahirap nang kapalitan ko e. Si Kelra," reflected the former Omega reserve gold laner.

There were attempts to give Hito the opportunities to showcase his talents with Omega, but it was easier said than done.

"Napag-isipan kong mag-switch ng lane, pero hindi gumana. Wala, kapos sa utak. Kaya pinilit ko mag-gold lane. Sa kabutihang palad naman, tinanggap sa ibang bansa, tapos kahit papaano ang dami kong natutunan na experience."

Though it was supposed to be a new beginning for Hito, he realized that there are struggles that he had to endure. The main issue stems from the language.

"Ako pa pinakamagaling sa amin mag-English doon ang hirap e. Yung mga kakampi ko nahihirapan e. Parang mga Grade 4 lang e (laughs)," Hito jokingly said.

And at the end of the initial discussions, Hito eventually revealed that he wanted to play in the Philippines, and only one team came to mind...the team that eliminated Omega in the Season 11 playoffs.

"Pero kung tutuusin gusto ko pong maglaro sa Pilipinas pero siguro isang team yung gusto kong lipatan...Blacklist. Talo yung Omega e," said Hito.





What Hito learned in his Malaysian experience?

While Hito did hint that he wishes to return to the Philippines, he did reveal the important things he learned abroad. Given the new environment he had to deal with, his experience broadened his perspectives.

"Sa experience ko sa Malaysia, siguro ang dami kong natutunan about sa pakikisama, kung paano makipag-usap sa ibang tao. Malaking tulong siya sa akin kase umalis ako sa comfort zone ko e kase dati kasama ko yung mga tunay kong kaibigan, sina E2MAX, sina Kelra," he reflected to Spin.ph

Initially, he struggled with the new environment, but eventually he managed to pull through.

"Pero patuloy akong naniniwala sa sarili ko kaya malakas yung loob ko na kaya ko naman ito e. Kaya ko naman pumunta sa ibang bansa na mag-isa. Which is kaya ko nga. Nasubukan ko siya ng tatlong buwan pero nakahinga naman ako. Kaya para sa akin, ok yung experience ko sa Malaysia," said the Team Haq gold laner.

And just like in Omega, Hito managed to relieve the stress from his team courtesy of his comedic antics.

"Ano ako doon e, gold laner at the same time comedy. Kaya naman pagsabayin e. Bakit hindi ko pa gawin?" said Hito. "Maganda yung marketing nila, pagkasisikat ka doon, marami ka talagang makukuha na galing sa fans. Mas ok sa akin na mag-player ako tapos mag-comedy-comedy."

Hito and Micophobia joining forces

If there's one player who can be described as a foil to Hito, it would be Karl Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong. Currently he is taking a break from the MPL though he aspires to return back to the pro scene.

He even revealed his desire to play in MPL Malaysia, but will he teamup with Hito?

"Gusto kong bumalik sa MPL, possibleng sumubok sa Malaysia pero gusto kong kalabanin si Hito," revealed Micophobia to Spin.ph

As to why? Micophobia jokingly said: "Mamalasin kaming parehas kapag kasama siya e."

Given Hito's recent statements and his relationship with Micophobia, teams could capitalize on their overall presence. Will Hito maintain in Malaysia? Will he end up joining the Codebreakers? Will Hitophobia reunite as one? The upcoming offseason may offer a plethora of twists.