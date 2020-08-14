Hit mobile game PBA Basketball Slam now on Steam Early Access

WITH more than 10 million downloads aross the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as the top ranked “free sports game” spot in more than seven countries, developer Ranida Games should have been content to rest on its laurels.

But now it’s taking PBA Basketball Slam to PC, with even more robust new features.

“We're still supporting the game with fresh content to keep it alive,” said Ranida Games’ managing partner Walter Manalo.

PHOTO: Ranida Games



Inspired by the classic NBA Jam, PBA Basketball Slam features bobble-headed versions of your favorite PBA players in a fast-paced game. Like any arcade-style hoops game worth its salt, it features over-the-top stunts like explosive dunks from the halfcourt and electrifying special effects.

It was initially released back in 2015, and was developer Ranida Games' first game.

Five years later, it's making the jump to PC. Ranida is rebranding the game as PBA Basketball Slam: Arcade Edition as the game moves to Steam Early Access this month.

Unlike the mobile version, up to four players can now play locally in 2v2 competitions. You can also find teammates and opponents online via Steam Remote Play. Full controller support is also baked into the PC version. And the Arcade Edition will look better, too, to take full advantage of your computer’s power.

But the developers are working on a richer feature set, including polished gameplay, updated team rosters, more courts, and more music and voice overs. They’re also working on implementing the mobile version’s Create-A-Player mode into the PC game.

PHOTO: Ranida Games



Ranida Games is expecting to roll out the full PC version in the last quarter of the year. But for now, the Early Access edition of PBA Basketball Slam: Arcade Edition will go live on Steam this month. Head to its Steam page for updates or to wishlist the game.

