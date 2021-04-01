Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    GabbiValorant, RGB hair, new Bren HQ: Here’s an esports April Fool’s lineup

    by Lio Mangubat
    A day ago

    WITH A fresh set of lockdowns and a rising number of cases, April Fool’s is understandably a bit muted today.

    Even Google — a company whose April Fool’s products and announcements have become the stuff of legend — has declared a moratorium on April Fool’s.

    Still, some esports brands and organizations have taken it upon themselves to lighten up your day with some good ol’ April Fool’s posts. Did it work or was it a wide miss? You be the judge!

    Valorant announces Valorant: Agents of Romance, a new dating sim. Please please be real

    From GabbiDota to GabbiValorant

    May pa-pool pa!

    “We finally did it!” Onic congratulates itself

    Because RGB lighting is all the rage

    Di na kailangan mag Alt + F4 pag mag-rage quit

    Smell like Omega Esports' KDA machine, 'bangong di mo inakala'

    Rainbow Six: Siege brings back a goofy, rainbow-themed event. Not a prank, but still, pretty funny.

