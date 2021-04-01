GabbiValorant, RGB hair, new Bren HQ: Here’s an esports April Fool’s lineup

WITH A fresh set of lockdowns and a rising number of cases, April Fool’s is understandably a bit muted today.

Even Google — a company whose April Fool’s products and announcements have become the stuff of legend — has declared a moratorium on April Fool’s.

Still, some esports brands and organizations have taken it upon themselves to lighten up your day with some good ol’ April Fool’s posts. Did it work or was it a wide miss? You be the judge!

Valorant announces Valorant: Agents of Romance, a new dating sim. Please please be real

Continue reading below ↓

From GabbiDota to GabbiValorant

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

May pa-pool pa!

Continue reading below ↓

“We finally did it!” Onic congratulates itself

Because RGB lighting is all the rage

Continue reading below ↓

Di na kailangan mag Alt + F4 pag mag-rage quit

Smell like Omega Esports' KDA machine, 'bangong di mo inakala'

Continue reading below ↓

Rainbow Six: Siege brings back a goofy, rainbow-themed event. Not a prank, but still, pretty funny.