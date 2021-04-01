GabbiValorant, RGB hair, new Bren HQ: Here’s an esports April Fool’s lineup

WITH A fresh set of lockdowns and a rising number of cases, April Fool’s is understandably a bit muted today.
Even Google — a company whose April Fool’s products and announcements have become the stuff of legend — has declared a moratorium on April Fool’s.
Still, some esports brands and organizations have taken it upon themselves to lighten up your day with some good ol’ April Fool’s posts. Did it work or was it a wide miss? You be the judge!
Valorant announces Valorant: Agents of Romance, a new dating sim. Please please be real
From GabbiDota to GabbiValorant
May pa-pool pa!
“We finally did it!” Onic congratulates itself
Because RGB lighting is all the rage
Di na kailangan mag Alt + F4 pag mag-rage quit
Smell like Omega Esports' KDA machine, 'bangong di mo inakala'
