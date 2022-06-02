Here's how Pinoys are reacting to new Pokemon Lechonk

(SPOT.ph) Hot off the back-to-back releases of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus over the past six months, Pokémon does not look to be slowing down, with their newest games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet eyeing a release date of November this year for the Nintendo Switch.

A newly released trailer for the games revealed the new Legendary Pokémon, all-new characters, advanced gameplay features, and a four-player multiplayer.

And while all those features are cool and all, what the Internet is currently going crazy over is the unveiling of the new Hog Pokémon, Lechonk.

Lechonk is one of the new Pokémon introduced alongside the newest Pokémon region, which appears to be inspired by Mediterranean Spain. Lechonk's soon-to-be-endlessly-memed name is derived from the pork dish known as lechon, popular in Spain, Portugal, and yup, you guessed it, the Philippines.

And, of course, Pinoys on the Internet had many things to say about it. From folks relating to the Lechonk's erm, more endearing and very relatable hog-like qualities to our stellar wit (and cuisine) shining through, we round up some of the funniest reactions below.

Here's how FB commenters reacted to the FB reveal of Lechonk:





Meanwhile, here's what Pinoy netizens are saying:





Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release on November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.

This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits were made by Spin.ph editors.

