    Esports

    H2wo wins Sportsmanship award; Mitch Liwanag is Executive of the Year in MPL awards

    2 hours ago
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: MPL Philippines

    GOODWILL EXTENDS itself inside and outside the Land of Dawn, which the MPL Philippines Press Corps along with Razer Gold and Evident PH Integrated Marketing and PR aim to celebrate in its first-ever awards night.

    For his sportsmanship and humility, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga of RSG Philippines will receive the Razer Gold Sportsmanship Award. Then part of a skidding Nexplay EVOS squad, H2wo kept a cool head as he faced numerous challenges inside and outside the game. He will receive a Razer Barracuda Pro courtesy of Razer Gold.

    Teams often grip with immense pressure, inside and outside the Land of Dawn, and their lengths can only go as far as having a good management system to back them. This is why ECHO’s manager Mitch Liwanag was awarded the Evident Executive of the Year, as one of the reasons why ECHO steered itself from a team laced with pressure, to one of the best –if not the best in the world.

    Liwanag, who has been with ECHO since they joined the MPL Philippines in 2019, played a vital role in the team’s growth inside and outside the game.

    They will receive their awards at the first-ever MPL Philippines Press Corps Awards Night, powered by SMART, to be held in Amelie Hotel, Manila, on March 8.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
