‘Ghost of Tsushima’ director’s cut offers full game + new island for P2,990

AN EXPANSION to one of last year’s biggest games is slashing its way to both the PS4 and the PS5 on August 20.

The PS4 version will be P2,990, and the PS5 version will be P3,490.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will unlock an entire new area for players to explore. It’s called Iki Island, and just like Tsushima, it’s absolutely swarming with Mongol invaders for hero Jin Sakai to carve up into sushi.

He’ll also “find himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past,” developers Sucker Punch said in a PlayStation blog post.

Check out the trailer below:

If you’re one of the lucky ones who already own a PS5, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will include dynamic 4K resolution, plus game features that take advantage of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the PS5 controller.

It will also sync the actors’ lips to the dialog if you’re playing with the Japanese voices on.

Here are some screenshots of the jaw-dropping PS5 version, running in 4K.





You’ll also get some digital freebies, including in-game cosmetics and items, a digital art book, and director’s commentary as the Sucker Punch creative team sits down with a Japanese historian to talk about their award-winning game.





If you already own Ghost of Tsushima and want to upgrade to the Director’s Cut version, you can do that, too — and it will be cheaper.

On the PS4, you can upgrade to the Director’s Cut on the PlayStation Store for SGD 26.90, or around P980. If you want to upgrade to the digital PS5 version, you’ll need to shell out SGD40.90, or around P1,490.

Then, finally, if you own the PS4 version of the Director’s Cut, then get a PS5 somewhere down the line and want to upgrade, you’ll have to pay SGD18, or around P657.

