How to play Thoma in Genshin Impact

THOMA, the reliable steward of House Kamisato and Kamisato Ayaka, was recently released in Genshin Impact as a playable character, alongside Hu Tao’s rerun banner. This Monstadt native moved to Inazuma and has become a beloved figure across the nation. Genshin Impact players have also become quite enamoured with Thoma and his charm and appealing design.

To further add to his charm, he is voiced by a Filipino actor named Christian Banas.

So is this newest 4-star Genshin Impact character worth your time and money? If you're already a fan of Thoma, you can just skip this article altogether because you should always follow your heart. For everyone else, read on!

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Inazuma’s favorite fixer

Thoma’s kit basically screams Pyro Xingqiu at first glance.

His Elemental Skill, Blazing Blessing, is a decent enough nuke that also provides you with a small shield based on Thoma’s max HP. Thoma’s Elemental Burst, Crimson Ooyoroi, is an 80 Energy ability that starts with a nuke and provides a bigger shield. The last effect is it provides consistent Pyro damage alongside your attacks. Thoma makes Pyro-related Elemental Reactions look easy during the 15 second duration of the ability and becomes a perfect Melt or Overload support.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Thoma isn’t simply about the damage, too, since the shields from both his abilities stack and one of his Ascension Talents, Imbricated Armor, constantly increases his Shield’s Strength on consecutive shields by 5% and refreshes and stacks up to five times.





Supporting fire

Thoma is best built with HP first and damage second.

Continue reading below ↓

All of his abilities scale with his HP, and his other Ascension Talent, Flaming Assault, further increases his Crimson Ooyoroi’s damage by 2% of his Max HP.

The most effective Artifact sets for him would be the ever reliable Noblesse Oblige for the Elemental Burst bonus and the newer Emblem of Severed Fate for that Energy Recharge boost. The 4-piece bonuses would also greatly help Thoma’s potential.

In terms of stat prioritization on his Artifact’s Substats, it would be: HP%, ER%, and CD/CR%, in this order.

There are a lot of polearms available In Thoma’s arsenal. The most popular ones for support Thoma are definitely The Catch and Favonius Lance for the extra Energy Recharge, which he so desperately needs, as there's a hefty 80 cost on his Elemental Burst.

If you really simp Thoma hard enough, though, you could build him as a main DPS despite his underwhelming numbers on his Normal and Charged Attacks. The perfect weapon in this scenario would obviously be the Staff of (T)Homa. The HP boost as well as the high bonuses the weapon gives is just perfect for his kit.

Continue reading below ↓

Unfortunately, Thoma’s real potential is locked behind his constellations. His biggest ones are definitely his C1 (To help his Shield’s Uptime), C2 ( For a longer Elemental Burst), and C6 (Increase Normal, Charged, and Plunged attack damage by a whopping 15% of anyone buffed by his Blazing Barrier). So if you want the best Thoma, you gotta go for those dupes in the current banner.





Continue reading below ↓

Character synergies for Thoma in Genshin Impact

Lastly, here are the characters that would best synergize with Thoma.

Partnering Thoma with Xingqiu alongside Raiden Shogun with any and every DPS can amplify just about any comp. From a duo perspective, Thoma would do well with Hu Tao as his shields will definitely let the lovable prankster live on the edge with his shields.

Ayaka would also partner well with Thoma, providing Reverse Melt elemental reactions for the White Heron Princess. Lore-wise, it would be a good fit as well!

Thoma is a flexible support that provides any team with better survivability and consistent Pyro damage application. He’ll be in an easy slot in for any Genshin Impact team. Now the question is, how many Thomas are you pulling for? Christian Banas will be watching with great interest.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.