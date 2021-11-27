IKEA PH is selling gaming chairs, tables for P3,990 up

SWEDISH furniture giant IKEA finally swung open its doors on its gigantic Philippine branch last weekend. While the online store had been up and running since early this month, many Pinoys still eagerly awaited the opening of its physical branch in Pasay — the largest in the world, with over 65,000 square meters of space in its massive warehouse.

Despite the current alert level in the city, photos of long lines inside the facility have spread online as curious customers checked out the minimalist furniture and the world-famous meatballs in its cafe.

While other sites have featured what you can check out among the extensive selections at IKEA, we’d like you to direct to attention to the gaming-specific furniture they’re offering.

These were created in collaboration with the ASUS’ Republic of Gamers sub-brand.

Some of these selections are also available for online purchase. Tap on the price to head to the exact listing on the website.

Continue reading below ↓

IKEA Huvudspelare Gaming Chair, P3,990. Available in black. (As of posting, it is currently out of stock)





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Utespelare Gaming Chair, P5,990. Available in black and gray.





Continue reading below ↓

Matchspel Gaming Chair, P8,990. Available in black and white.





Utespelare Gaming Desk, P6,990. Available in black.





Continue reading below ↓

Fredde Gaming Desk, P9,990. Available in white.





Uppspel Adjustable Gaming Desk, P28,990. Available in black. Not sold online.







Continue reading below ↓

Some of these items are also sold as a set, with a table, chair, and/or drawer combo.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.