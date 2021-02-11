(UPDATE) ‘Game of Thrones’, 'Mandalorian' stars are leads in ‘The Last of Us’ TV show

The HBO adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us has found its Ellie… and she’s a face familiar to anyone who’s watched Game of Thrones.

Bella Ramsey, who stole her scenes as Lyanna Mormont in GoT, has been tapped to take on the lead role of Ellie, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

UPDATE, 11 February, 12:30 pm: Deadline has reported that The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 84 star Pedro Pascal will play Joel, the grizzled survivor who takes Ellie under her wing in a zombie-infested, post-pandemic America. Yes, Pedro Pascal was also in Game of Thrones.

It had been previously rumored that Mahershala Ali (who will play the vampire Blade in an upcoming Marvel movie) will take on the role of Joel, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter that no deal was struck.

The creator of Chernobyl has been tasked to helm production as executive producer and scriptwriter. He’ll be joined by Neil Druckmann, the creative director of Naughty Dog, the developer studio that created the hit video game.

Since its release in 2013, PlayStation exclusive The Last of Us has sold more than 17 million copies. Its sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, was released last year to similar acclaim, with multiple ‘Game of the Year’ wins.

