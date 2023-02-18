From the brink of collapse, how Minana defied the odds en route to the MPL

GREATNESS IS IN THEIR BLOODLINE

That was Minana Esports' tagline, which was further highlighted by the team's dominance in the amateur scene. Their championship runs in the amateur scene would even lead to comments saying that this team was basically an MPL team stuck with the amateurs.

But before the noteworthy praises and their arrival to the MPL scene, there were struggles that they endured. Like most up-and-coming teams in the MLBB scene, Minana had to deal with powerhouse threats who would dismantle them.

Before Minana's dynasty, it was ArkAngel who soared past them, and when the likes of Jomie "Escalara" Delos Santos and Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin reached the MPL scene, Minana's quest for vengeance was extinguished.

Until the opening day of Season 11, where Minana became a part of Nexplay EVOS while the members of ArkAngel stayed with TNC.

While the battle between Blacklist and ECHO was basically a clash of dynasty makers, the battle between TNC and Nexplay was highlighted by former rivals, who have finally met after a long time.

If before it was ArkAngel who prevailed, now it was Minana who finally avenged their defeat. A 2-0 sweep, over Robee "Ninjakilla" Pormocille's late game Zilong was the perfect opening statement for the MPL newcomers.

During the press conference, Nexplay's Bien "BoyetDR" Chumecera looked back and expressed how satisfied he was with the team's victory.

"Ako po siguro, parang namamangha rin sa sarili namin kase si Saxa po talaga, simula noong ArkAngel pa po sila, lagi ko po siyang tinitingnan kase amateur sa amateur, hindi po talaga kami nananalo sa kanila dati noong kami-kami pa rin po," said Boyet.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Kaya ngayon po, sobrang saya kase tinalo namin yung big four ng ArkAngel!"

But before Minana could fulfill their retribution arc over their old rivals, they revealed that there was one major hurdle for them to overcome.

PHOTO: Carlos Pineda

Minana nearly disbanded?

By looking at Minana's performances in the IESF and Sibol Qualifiers, one may argue that the team didn't look like it was born to play in the MPL scene.

The matchups against the likes of Blacklist International and Bren Esports proved to be a catastrophic end, as the amateur squad was swept aside.

However, a closer look, specifically on their matchup against the Codebreakers revealed that the circumstance was against them to begin with. During their bout againt Blacklist, Minana was on the verge of disbandment.

"Siguro noong nakalaban namin Blacklist, wala po kase talaga kaming preparation, practice, kase lahat po kami, nag-uwian. Yun po yung time na dapat maghihiwalay kaming lahat na lima kase may kanya-kanyang offer kami noon e," revealed BoyetDR.

Watch Now

He added: "Pero pinilit po namin mag-stick noon, tapos sabi namin, 'Try namin yung IESF!' Dun lang bumalik yung tank namin, noong makakalaban namin sila. Sa bahay po nila coach yun, sagot namin pagkain namin, walang aircon, isang electric fan, nakahubad kaming lahat habang naglalaro."

"Then yung cellphone niya po, pinapaypayan niya lagi kase nag-iinit. Ayun parang hindi po kami komportable noong IESF."

It may seem like the world was crashing down on them, but Minana kept on going. Instead of letting the wheels of fate decide their story, the usual anime storyline of the power of friendship became their battlecry.

"Kase may mga taong nagsasabi na, pinipilit po talaga kaming paghiwalayin, na 'hindi niyo kayang magsama-sama na lima, maghihiwalay din kayo,' pero pinatunayan talaga namin, simula noong narining namin iyon na, try namin itong isang season na ito. Kapag walang kumuha sa aming lima talaga, mag[hihiwalay kami]."

"Thankful kami sa pumansin namin, kay Boss Banoobs, Ampverse, napansin po talaga yung laro namin, kaya simula noong IESF talaga, gigil na kami kase alam namin na kaya naming sumabay, lalo na yung kalaban namin is World Champ."

It may seem like their efforts were left to dust as Blacklist breezed past them, but Minana proved that their bond could withstand the test of time. Against an experienced team like Blacklist, the up-and-coming squad, pushed the world champs to the edge.

"Pero ang dami po namin natutunan noon kase sobrang dikit ng lahat ng laban namin and dinaanan lang po kami ng Blacklist sa experience," said Boyet.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Throughout their journey to the MPL, Minana proved that greatness isn't just about winning, as it's also about defying the challenges ahead.