From 'kulelat, olats!' to 'biyaheng tagumpay,' TNC reveals Season 11 roster

AFTER A PAINFUL Season 10 campaign, TNC enters into Season 11 driven to redeem themselves.

Their roster reveal video, which looked like an indie film, filled with symbolisms showed jeepney driver, Jomie "Escalera" Delos Santos announcing the team's destination.

They promised to bounce back from their "kulelat, olats" stage to "biyaheng tagumpay" as seen in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With Escalera manning the jeep, TNC is banking on him to lead the charge, alongside Ben Seloe "Benthings" Maglaque, who was depicted as a crippled man who managed to overcome his deficiencies, which could symbolize his return to his prime BenTips-era which happened in Season 9.

But they aren't the only veterans in the team as Mark "Kramm" Rusiana and Robee Bryan "Ninjakilla" Pormocille (formerly Yasuwo) are still with the org.

While this could mean that TNC would stick to their veterans as seen in Season 10, Season 11 saw a new twist in their roster.

A new breed for the Phoenix

Former Bren Esports jungler, Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin will now take his talents with the Phoenix, he'll be replacing Shemaiah Daniel "SDzyz" Chu.

However, he isn't the only newcomer as TNC has finally loaded their talent pool.

If the previous seasons saw TNC with only one reserve player in Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon, Season 11 features the likes of Jayson "Riku" Alupit (midlaner), Kristofer "Hesu" Calderon (EXP Lane), Jetson "Goyo" Ignacio (midlaner), King "K1ngKong" Perez (jungler), and Vincent "Innocent" Banal (gold laner).

Watch Now

Meanwhile, their coaching staff saw the return of Laurence "Lift" Ruiz, who handled the team back in Season 8. He'll have Jemson "Scholar" Ignacio, and newcomer Jaypee "Right" Lugtu to assist him.

Given the additions in their roster, a different phoenix may emerge and we could potentially see the team rise from the ashes.