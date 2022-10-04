Four PH teams to face off vs Vietnam in MPS SEA Campus Invitational

ATENEO AND Lyceum of the Philippines' MLBB teams will be facing off against teams from Vietnam in a regional battle of Mobile Legends supremacy.

Lyceum of the Philippines University, which won the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Season 1, and LG Helios of Ateneo, who were the victors in the CCE University Clash Invitational, will banner the Philippine teams who will clash at the MPS SEA Campus Invitational Summer 2022 this October 7 to 9.



The two titlists spearhead the Filipinos as they cross paths with their Vietnamese counterparts in this exciting international friendly tournament to decide who's the best in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.



Also representing the country are San Sebastian and Teletigers Esports Club of University of Santo Tomas.



They will face off against ESCA Vietnam teams in Dangerous Guys (DG) Team, Chi Tho Ngok (CTN), Nextplay Esports, and CĐ Kinh Tê TP Ho Chi Minh (HCE).



All eight teams will be placed in two groups to compete in a round robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance in the crossover final round on Oct. 9 in a single elimination tourney to determine the champion.



The winner will take home $600 (around P35,200) excluding in-game rewards. The runner-up will receive $400 (around P23,500), and the semifinalists $200 (around P11,745) in this tourney supported by VNG Games and Moonton.



Group A consists of LG Helios, Lyceum, CTN, and HCE, while Group B will have the Teletigers, San Sebastian, Nextplay, and DG Team.



It's a landmark cooperation between fledgling esports organizations CCE and ESCA Vietnam, both of which are leading in promoting esports in universities and colleges in the Philippines and Vietnam, respectively.



"We're proud to open doors for Filipino esports student-athletes and we're excited to see them compete with the other players in the Southeast Asian region. We believe that the Filipino players could be considered as among the best in Southeast Asia, if not the world," said CCE president Stanley Lao.



