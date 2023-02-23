After years of serving as Omega's Chief Entertainment Officer, Hito joins Team Haq

ROBERT REMAR "HITO" CANDOY has spent his professional career with Omega Esports, serving as the team's morale booster from behind the scenes.

However, his goofy and fun personality will be missed by the org as he has taken his talents abroad.

Malaysian MLBB squad, Team Haq, published their roster reveal video for MPL-MY Season 11 and made a surprise plot twist at the end. Hito will be joining the team, as Haq's gold laner. it is unsure if he would serve as the starter or reserve player.

With Hito joining the team, the former Omega Chief Entertainment Officer (CEO), could finally showcase his skill which has been dormant for the previous seasons. This would also serve as a challenge, as Hito's prolonged abscence in the competitive scene could affect his mechanical and in-game skills.

Nevertheless, he could serve as the team's impact player, which they desperately needed after stumbling in the M4 World Championship. Hito's knowledge with the Philippine MLBB scene could be the catalyst for Haq to overcome their international tournament struggles...that is if they could qualify.

More Filipinos playing in Malaysia

His arrival could also spark an intense competition among Filipino talents in Malaysia as others before him have already arrived to their respective teams.

A few weeks ago, Todak made the bold move of acquiring former Bren Esports jungler, Mujahid Usman "Malik" Malik. Back in Season 9, Malik managed to potentially show glimpses of his prowess. But besides him, the team brought in two enigmatic Filipinos in Lawtrick and Karl.

Meanwhile, Team Lunatix acquired Bren's former gold laner, Jomari "Jowm" Pingol. In Season 10, he had glimpses where he shined with his Claude, though his spot was eventually overtaken by Marco "Super Marco" Requitano.

Coaching Lunatix is former Nexplay EVOS head coach, Paolo "Pao" Villanueva. He isn't the only Filipino who will coach abroad as Falcon's former head coach, Steven "Dale" Vitug will be taking his talents to HomeBois.