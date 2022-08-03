Ex-Nexplay standouts MPDKING and Hesa join Zico's team in Cambodia

BURN X FLASH wasn't done in acquiring Filipino talents to boost their ranks.

A few months ago, they hired Coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon to steer the ship for the upcoming MPL-KH Autumn Split season.

Now they revealed two new members, who also came from Nexplay EVOS. Both Michael "MPDKING" Endino and Jhonwin "Hesa" Dela Merced Vergara will be taking their talents to Cambodia, as revealed in the team's official post.

Both players had promising careers during their MPL-PH stint, with MPDKING (then known as MP the King) showing signs of his jungle potential, while Hesa proved to be a worthy boost at the gold lane role.

A new beginning for both MPDKING and Hesa in BURN X FLASH

Both also experienced struggles in their MPL-PH career. Prior to the start of Season 9, Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio was rumored to have ridiculed Hesa for his limited hero pool.

Then, during the regular season, MPDKING did prove his value as a potential sparkplug at the jungle role. Unfortunately, his inexperience caught up to him.

His calculated playstyle was easily dissected, especially in the playoffs where Onic PH banned his Karina, forcing Zico to make a tactical shift by using John Paul "H2wo" Salonga.

But both have potential to bring their game to the next level. Will MPDKING's strategic mind, Hesa's skill level, and the wealth of experience benefit Zico in the upcoming Autumn campaign, which will commence on August 8, 2022?

