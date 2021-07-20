Amihan Esports team picked up by Cosmic University, reenters Wild Rift scene

MERE DAYS after Riot Games meted out blanket sanctions against Amihan Esports, the team has been picked up by brand new management.

Cosmic University, more known for its stable of Axie Infinity scholars, is making its first move into esports by snapping up the entire Wild Rift lineup of Amihan Esports, confirmed CEO Alfonso “Cosmo” Valmores to SPIN.ph.

He assured SPIN.ph that Riot Games is aware of the lineup’s re-entry into Wild Rift.

On Saturday, July 17, Summer Season champions Amihan Esports was hit by a one-year ban after Riot discovered that the team’s Baron Laner, Karl “KARLLL” Ken Bautista, was under the required playing age, and that the parent organization of Amihan had falsified documents to get him into the league.

Former Amihan Esports unveils tweaked lineup

As a result, Amihan Esports was barred for entering Riot Games esports for a year. In addition, it had to forego its championship winnings. KARLLL himself will be unable to participate in Wild Rift for twelve months, while the team’s former manager and owner were meted out with a one-year and indefinite ban, respectively.

The org posted a farewell message to esports in its official Facebook page yesterday afternoon, saying, "We end our Amihan Esports journey here."

The rest of the Wild Rift team, however, is back in action, this time bannering new esports org Cosmic University.

KARLLL has been replaced in the baron lane by John Daniel “DanesU” Mendoza.

A new jungler, Leomar “Soon” Jalandoni, will also join the team.

Miguel “Mitsura” Gavin, Richard “Demon” Lara, Beaver-Ed “Orthros” Gonzales are still in the team, with coach Mikey “Ferzerk” Alberto staying on as coach.

Cosmic University made a cryptic post yesterday announcing the team’s return, saying: “The north east wind blows into the cosmos.” The north east wind, in Filipino, is “amihan.”

The team is currently playing in Wild Rift’s Fall Season last chance qualifiers, for a slot in the upcoming tournament.

