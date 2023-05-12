For Sibol's PUBGM team, SEA Games is an opportunity for redemption

THE OPENING DAY of the PUBGM event in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games saw the Philippines suffer from early hiccups in the qualifier stage.

Sibol deployed two teams in the qualifiers and experienced severe losses in the opening rounds. The 2nd Filipino squad was nearly eliminated out the qualifiers.

However, the last two rounds proved to be the catalyst for Sibol's resurgence. The first Filipino squad garnered back-to-back Chicken Dinner victories, while the 2nd roster made a clutch comeback, from the brink of elimination to reaching the finale.

It was a massive grind especially for the 2nd roster who expressed how they felt upon entering the final round as part of the elimination circle.

"Sa team 2 syempre kinakabahan kami e. Ano na yun e, parang may tinik na kayo sa lalamunan. Parang nakabaon ka doon," revealed Mcromar Mascardo from Team 2.

Desperate to bounce back, the team decided to change their mentality.

"Ang mindset namin, makapuntos lang para makahabol e...Huwag ma-pressure, laruin niyo lang kung ano talaga yung nasa puso niyo," reflected the Team 2 member.

From the bottom of the standings, the Philippines 2nd unit waited patiently to engage, and when their rivals, specifically Brunei and Thailand's 1st team suffered casualties, the Filipino's could finally relax as they have now secured their finals spot.

"Tapos noong nalaman namin yung result, syempre nawala yung tinik. Masaya na kaming makapasok," said Mascardo.

A more determined Filipino squad

Prior to the start of the SEA Games, members from the Philippines' 1st roster came from PlayBook Esports that competed in the PUBG Mobile Super League Southeast Asia tournament, held from March to April.

Unfortunately for the Filipinos, they were immediately booted out as they finished 17th in the overall rankings.

With a painful loss stuck in their heads, Abdu Barode from PH1 reflected on the team's desire to bounce back.

"Sobrang gigil. Pag-uwi namin ng Pinas, wala ng pahinga, rekta na kaagad talaga, practice talaga lalo e. Lalo na yung IGL (in-game leader), ko laging galit," he explained.

That gigil factor was evident with how the team performed in the SEA Games Qualifiers. After a lackluster opener, Team 1 secured back-to-back Chicken Dinners at the end.

"Katulad noong Game 2, nagka-choke-choke kase kami, bigla kaming natakot lumabat, and ang nangyari pinagalitan kami. Ngayon bumawi kami mula Game 3 hanggang Game 6," said Barode.

To add to what he said, Coach Ans Rago told the press that the poor performance in the PMSL was a reminder to the team.

"Sobrang gigil po ng mga yan kase kakagaling po nila ng PMSL, hindi sila nakapasok so ngayon gustong-gusto nilang bumawi sa team at sa sarili po nila. May gusto silang patunayan na kailangan talaga nilang manalo dito para maipakita sa ibang bansa na kaya naming manalo," said the Sibol PUBGM head coach.

Entering the finals

With the qualifiers done and the finals all set in PUBGM SEA Games, the two Filipino squads will have a chance to prove their prowess and bring pride to the nation, something that Barode narrated to the press.

"Ang goal ko, makapasok sa top 1 tsaka top 2. Mas masaya kung dalawang Pilipinas nag-a-agawan sa dalawang gold e," said Barode.

But it's never going to be an easy task as the competition will definitely get more intense. The two Filipino squads might even clash against each other in the finale and Mascardo revealed that there's no such thing as an alliance in the Battle Royale.

In fact during the qualifiers, both Filipino squads exchanged grenades and gunfire in Round 6.

"Talagang tayo sa sariling paa," said Mascardo.

And to add fuel to the fire is the team's determination to bounce back from last year's SEA Games that saw the Philippines nearly secure a medal, only for things to crash down.

"Hindi namin in-expect yung gagawin ng ibang bansa sa battlegrounds kaya medyo nag-choke po kami noong last day pati Day 3," said Coach Ans Rago.

It's going to be a long grind for the Filipinos, entering the finals, which features 18 rounds of nonstop PUBGM action. The finals for the team event will happen on May 12 - 14, while the individual event will happen on May 15.