For his immaculate performances, Edward part of the Hall of Legends

IF THE PREVIOUS WEEKS in the regular season saw the community chanting for Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap's induction in the Hall of Legends, their battlecry has now been fulfilled.

For his consistent and immaculate performances since his Season 6 resurgence, Edward has been acknowledged for his legendary status.

In recent seasons, Edward has been one of the most awarded players in the scene. In terms of individual accolades, Edward garnered the Finals MVP award in Season 7 and became a playoff MVP in Season 10 courtesy of his Benedetta.

He was even part of the MPL First Team for both Seasons 8 and 10.

Due to his individual efforts, Edward garnered numerous trophies, being involved in Blacklist International's MPL championship reigns in Seasons 7, 8, and 10.

Then to top it all, is the M3 World Championship.

Why was Edward chosen?

During the interview, MOONTON Games regional PR manager, Keith Medrano explained why he was chosen by the league.

"Edward had successfully proven that he possesses the qualities that an MPL legend should have," started Medrano.

He added: "He showcased strength in every MLBB gameplay, made remarkable contributions in diversifying and rewriting the Philippine meta, and brought legacy with multiple championships that solidified the country's position in the competitive mobile esports map."

Many would attribute the success of Blacklist International courtesy of the fluidity from Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and the leadership from Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, and while these two Hall of Legends winners deserve the spotlight, one should never overlook at Edward's overall contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Edward's mechanical skills and decision making have been a highlight for the Codebreakers even during their darkest times like what happened in Season 9 and during the M4 finals sweep.

But these are further highlighted in Blacklist's champion runs.