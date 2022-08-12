Fnatic’s TI direct invite hopes dashed after loss against Beastcoast in Arlington

FNATIC'S ROAD to The International just got a whole lot tougher as they lost a direct invite slot after falling against South American squad Beastcoast, 1-2, in the lower bracket of the Arlington Major.

With the loss, Fnatic goes out of the Arlington Major at 9th to 12th place, missing out on much-needed DPC points.

Arlington Major's Fnatic vs. Beastcoast series recap

Game 1 saw a dominant Fnatic, as they took a 50 to 25 kill score in the 45-minute victory. Fnatic took control of the opener from the very beginning, taking a quick double kill just before the first rune spawned.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

From there, it was all Fnatic as they pushed their advantage by forcing team fights against Beastcoast. Stand-in carry Enzo "Timado" O'Connor was unstoppable on his Phantom Lancer earning himself an 18/2/17 KDA in the opener. Meanwhile, Fnatic captain Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong had 11/5/16 on the Death Prophet.

Continue reading below ↓

Game two was all Beastcoast as they forced the decider with a 26-minute stomp. Beastcoast’s momentum would continue in Game 3 as they controlled the decider, eliminating the SEA reps from the Major.

It was a tough major for Fnatic who had to play with three stand-ins because of US visa restrictions. The squad had to tap North American squad TSM FTX for help bringing in their three players for the major.

Video

Fnatic would finish the regular DPC season with 1020 points, just .05 points behind the current 12th seed Outsiders (formerly Virtus Pro). Also squeaking into the direct invite list was North America’s Evil Geniuses, who finished the DPC with 1052.5 points. EG’s faith rested on the hands of the Beastcoast-Fnatic series after they were eliminated earlier in the tournament by Entity Gaming.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.