DJ, Raven back in The International as Fnatic reverse sweeps TNC

PINOY Dota 2 pros Djardel “DJ” Mampusti and Marc Polo “Raven” Fausto will be going to the International 2021 after Fnatic reverse swept (3-2) all-Pinoy team TNC Predator at The International 2021 Southeast Asia qualifiers.

The win gave Fnatic their seventh straight TI appearance (fifth since changing regions) as well as denying TNC’s last chance to qualify for the $40 million tourney.

Fnatic had their backs on the wall early as TNC Predator managed to take a quick Game 1 and 2 wins. But it was great playmaking from Fnatic’s supports and Raven absolutely playing out as TerrorBlade in Games 3 and 4 that allowed Fnatic to even out the series.

How Fnatic won the series

Game 5 saw Fnatic bring an Axe carry against TNC's very traditional Spectre carry along with a Magnus midlane. Fnatic needed a great early game and the containment of TNC’s cores to punch their TI tickets — and that they did, denying TNC’s Spectre’s early game farm while constantly picking off the offlane Death Prophet.

Fnatic would snowball their lead for a 34-minute win. Raven would end the game with a 18/0/12 KDA on his axe carry. The Pinoy carry did not die once during his team’s sweep of TNC.

Fnatic joins T1 as the region’s representative to the International 2021, which, as of writing, has yet to find a home after complications with Sweden’s sports federation just last week.

Meanwhile, TNC Predator will miss their first TI since their fabled 2016 run. The all-Pinoy squad already fell once against Fnatic in the upper bracket of the qualifier, but survived a tough lower bracket finals against Indonesians Boom ID to earn a rematch against their El Clasico foes.

