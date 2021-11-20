Fnatic adds Armel and Jaunuel to complete roster for new DPC

FNATIC has announced its new Dota 2 roster for the upcoming DPC Season, bringing in two of the country’s top Dota talents, Armel and Jaunuel.

Armel “Armel” Tabios and Jaunuel “Jaunuel” Arcilla will join Marc Polo Luis “Raven” Fausto, Djardel “Dj” Mampusti, and captain Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong for the upcoming SEA Winter tour.

The announcement was done via a release on the organization’s website and social media pages.

Fnatic reunion for Armel, Raven

It will be a reunion for Armel and Raven who both played for TNC Predator.e Jaunuel, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive stunt as OB.Neon’s support in the last DPC Season.

With Jaunuel’s arrival, DJ will go back to the team’s position 4 role. Meanwhile, captain Jabz will move to the offlane.

Fnatic had a rollercoaster DPC season, especially in comparison to its illustrious history. They were immediately eliminated from the Singapore Major, and failed to make the AniMajor. But then the squad qualified to The International after reverse-sweeping TNC during the last chance qualifier.

They ended the tournament at 9th-12th place after losing to eventual champs Team Spirit in the second round of the lower bracket.

