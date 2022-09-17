Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Fire delays day one of Rev Major

    by gab pe
    3 hours ago
    undefined

    Despite a sizzling start to the Rev Major, it was doused with a legitimate fire threat forcing unintended delays, as well as evacuations.

    The fire, which occurred around 2 p.m., started as sparks over the production booth before becoming a small flame. Organizers were quick to put it out, but evacuations were still carried out to ensure the safety of players, guests, and talents.

    Rev Major livestreams were also temporarily suspended

    As a part of the Tekken World Tour and ArcSystem World Tour, Rev Major also had live broadcasts on Twitch for most of its main stage matches. All of these were immediately suspended for safety purposes.

    Organizers have issued a statement clarifying the incident.

    No injuries were reported nor any other incidents with organizers able to quickly organize an evacuation.

    Gates were reopened 3:30 p.m.

