Filipino TI11 hopefuls fail to qualify in Last Chance Qualifiers

TWO TEAMS with Filipino representatives tried their luck to secure the final two slots for The International 2022, only for them to fall short in their goal.

Both Polaris Esports and T1 secured their upper bracket berth after finishing fourth in their respective groups, but their twice-to-beat advantage eventually fizzled out.

All-Filipino squad Polaris Esports suffered a heavy blow against TI7 champs, Team Liquid, in the upper bracket. Then they were swept aside by North America's Wildcard Gaming in the lower bracket, who eliminated the SEA team. Polaris will finish the qualifiers at 9th to 12th spot.

Meanwhile, SEA powerhouse T1 were able to break through to the upper bracket semifinals, only for them to be swept by Team Secret.

At the lower bracket, they faced Vici Gaming in a grueling three-game series. But even if T1 gave the Chinese squad a scare, VG was able to pull through at the final moments.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

T1 ends up at the 5th-6th spot, putting an end to Filipino Dota 2 legend Carlo "Kuku" Palad's TI main stage streak.

Kuku has been a part of The International main stage since TI6.

However, this isn't the end for Filipinos in TI as players from Fnatic, BOOM Esports, and Evil Geniuses will try to carry the banner in the main event.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Playoff round one

Starting the playoffs, T1 had to face up against Group A top seed, Navi who looked solid throughout the groups. The Ukrainian org ended day one with a stellar 5-1 record and eventually finishing the stage with a 7-3 standing.

But it would be the SEA third seed who came out on top as they completed the reverse sweep, 2-1.

SEA brothers Polaris esports looked to follow T1 feat as they secured game two against Europe’s Team Liquid and forced a decider. Unfortunately, it would be the Europeans who complete the conquest as they completely shut down Polaris’ team fighting in game three to send the Pinoys into the lower bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the lower bracket, the Pinoys tried to put up a fight against North America’s Wildcard Gaming but were ultimately swept (2-0) ending the Pinoys’ run in TI.

Playoffs day two

The second round of the upper bracket saw T1 face-off against Team Secret. While initially thought to be a closed matchup, it ended up a dominant sweep (2-0) in favor of the EU juggernauts.

In the lower bracket, T1 took on China’s regional qualifier third-seed Vici Gaming.

T1 was the first to get on the board as they take game one in just over 30-minutes. The SEA looked poised to move on after they were able to pull off a massive team fight in the 49th minute, with Ana baiting Vici to a slaughterhouse taking down three and forcing a buyback on the carry Morphling.

This allowed the squad to take Aegis and two lanes of barracks afterward. Up 27k in net worth, T1 tried to push on the top lane. It was at this moment that Vici pulled the trigger for a last-ditch team fight. The Chinese side was able to quickly take out the Aegis from Ana’s Lone Druid as well as kill off Topson’s tiny.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Knowing that Vici was down to their last legs, T1 would commit all their available buybacks to get back into the team fight. It was at this moment that the game completely turned around as T1 mounted a disoriented counter attack sending their bought-back cores to their deaths. With both Ana and Topson gone without buybacks and their top lane open, T1 would call GGs and move on to game 3.

With momentum high from game two Vici was able to dispatch T1 in game three to end SEA’s run in the LCQ.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.