Pinoy-made FPS Project Xandata gets new map, new skills as it moves to Season 1

FROM SEASON Zero, to Season 1.

Pinoy-made first-person shooter Project Xandata (available on Steam) is moving into the first seasonal drop of its early access phase. If you need a recap of what it's all about, you can read our review here. But basically, it's a free-to-play, class-based 3v3 competitive shooter, with players taking control of one of three classes and duking it out in one of several maps.

Early Access Season 1 launches tomorrow, July 27, but here's an early look at what's in store for players.

Project Xandata launches new map, Fastlane

The new Fastlane map is a city transportation hub in the bustling Lightning District filled with bright neon lights, advertisements, food stalls, and futuristic vehicles. Gameplay-wise, it's more compact, and matches here will be more fast-paced.

It features two almost symmetrical main areas, with a two-floor train station in between that has multiple entrances. With the different paths and elevations, they’ll never run out of ways to flank and fight for objectives.

Secret 6, the game's developers, promise many map easter eggs for Pinoy players... "so long as they keep another eye out for any possible enemies looking to gank them," they warned.

Classes get new skills

The three element-based classes in the game — Wind Marksman, Ice Agent, and Fire Juggernaut — will get new abilities to expand their playstyles even further. This isn't the first skills update these Xandats got, but here's three more for players to deploy on the battlefield.

For the Marksman: Hard Light Stinger

Fires three hard light bullets in a tight, shotgun-like spread that lets you take care of those pesky Xandats that get in your comfort zone. Additionally, the Stinger deals more damage the emptier your current weapon’s magazine is.

For the Agent: Feign Death

Activate a buff that triggers when you receive enough damage. Once activated, you go into perfect invisibility for a short moment, leaving behind a fake corpse to deceive your opponents. Feign Death also grants a buff that allows players to use their Special Melee ability for free twice without cooldowns.

For the Juggernaut: Mini Frags

Fire off a small grenade that bounces off walls and surfaces, dealing damage and knockback to enemies it hits, or enemies that walk over it. The miniature bombs can also be used for “grenade jumps,” giving Juggernauts a brand new mobility option.

Other updates coming to Project Xandata

With a new season comes a new line of armor and weapon skins, emotes, name plates, and more, thanks to a Prestige Pass, the game's version of a season pass. It will go for 525 X-Diamonds (P500 gets you 630 X-Diamonds), and grant you in-game items as you level up. You can also purchase cosmetics or season pass levels individually.

The game's lore also gets a shot in the arm thanks to a new cinematic trailer entitled "The Truth." Watch it here.

