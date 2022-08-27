Filipino-laden team ready to seize North America’s CODM crown

THREE Filipino competitors are set to take on North America’s best in Call of Duty Mobile this weekend in Stage 4 of the CODM World Championship.

Kent “Banned” Nerves and Christian “Washy” Manalo (players) as well as Carl “Image” Butalid (coach) will take their act and suit up for North American CODM squad Un Dream Team for their conquest of NA CODM.

The Mexico-based organization aim to bounce back from a heartbreaking second place finish in Stage 3 against 2021 Western CODM World Champions Tribe Gaming, where they lost a 3-1 game lead en route to a reverse sweep.

The Filipinos will be backstopped by teammates Envy (Mexico), Blurr (USA) and Solo (USA) as they look to secure a spot to Stage 5 of the CODM World Championship.

Image and Banned looking forward to face former CODM team

Aside from avenging their Stage 3 loss, Image and Banned are also looking forward to battling their teammates turned rivals and former team in Tribe Gaming.

Just over a year ago, Image and Banned, along with Envy, were on top of the CODM world when they won the 2021 Western CODM World Championship with Bolu and Marshy in Tribe Gaming. However, the three didn’t renew their contracts with the team in the months after, becoming free agents in the process. They went on their separate paths, with Bolu and Marshy staying in Tribe, while the aforementioned Filipinos signed with Un Dream Team.

With how different both teams are constructed this year roster-wise, Image and Banned talked about the distinct differences between their teammates then versus now.

“The most noticeable difference is the that the players get along much better and there's no internal conflicts within the team,” Image said.

It appears there's no bad blood between them. Still, the players praised their new squad.

“We communicate better in and out of the game and know each other more. We’re more of a family than a team here,” Banned added.

Now the two sides of the core group of the championship-winning Tribe squad last year are in for a collision course. According to Image, Un Dream has secured a bootcamp in Dallas, Texas, where servers are of abundance, while Tribe is situated at their usual headquarters in Austin, Texas.

“We'll see how well prepared we are as one of our players was away due to personal commitments so we had to use subs during that time. We only had 2 weeks of actual practice, so we’ll see. Nothing yet to say much more until we qualify for Stage 5,” Image concluded.

