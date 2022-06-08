Pinoy CODM domination on display as 8 more teams join battle royale finals

FILIPINOS have once again displayed just how good the country’s CODM players are as a total of 15 teams have qualified for the grand finals of the first-ever CODM Garena Survivors.

Joining the seven teams who qualified in the first bracket are eight more teams coming through the second bracket. They are Vagabonds Nomads, Vagabonds Esports, NRX 4:20, AMT Prime, HE Phoenix, SDPH Generals, EZR Magna, and Royal Kings.





Continue reading below ↓

8 Pinoy teams qualify in the second bracket

The second bracket amid its 16-team lobby was dominated by three teams – Vagabonds Nomads, Vagabonds Esports, and NRX 4:20. The three teams finished 1, 2 ,and 3 in the overall rankings after 3 days and 18 rounds by scoring 314, 284, and 241 points respectively.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, AMT Prime, HE Phoenix, SDPH Generals, EZR Esports Magna and Royal Kings all followed suit, finishing in the 4th-8th spots.





Continue reading below ↓

The teams will duke it out in the grand finals of the Garena Survivors on June 9, starting 5 p.m. as they try to win the lion’s share of $10,000 (approximately P500,000) from the $25,000 prize pool... plus bragging rights, of course, as the first-ever Garena Survivors champion.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.