    Pinoy CODM domination on display as 8 more teams join battle royale finals

    by Mon Anthony Valmoria
    Just now
    FILIPINOS have once again displayed just how good the country’s CODM players are as a total of 15 teams have qualified for the grand finals of the first-ever CODM Garena Survivors.

    Joining the seven teams who qualified in the first bracket are eight more teams coming through the second bracket. They are Vagabonds Nomads, Vagabonds Esports, NRX 4:20, AMT Prime, HE Phoenix, SDPH Generals, EZR Magna, and Royal Kings.

    8 Pinoy teams qualify in the second bracket

    The second bracket amid its 16-team lobby was dominated by three teams – Vagabonds Nomads, Vagabonds Esports, and NRX 4:20. The three teams finished 1, 2 ,and 3 in the overall rankings after 3 days and 18 rounds by scoring 314, 284, and 241 points respectively.

    Meanwhile, AMT Prime, HE Phoenix, SDPH Generals, EZR Esports Magna and Royal Kings all followed suit, finishing in the 4th-8th spots.

    The teams will duke it out in the grand finals of the Garena Survivors on June 9, starting 5 p.m. as they try to win the lion’s share of $10,000 (approximately P500,000) from the $25,000 prize pool... plus bragging rights, of course, as the first-ever Garena Survivors champion.

