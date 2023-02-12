Smart Omega Empress and Risk Velkhana fall short in MWI 2023 campaign

ONCE AGAIN IT WAS INDONESIA who reigned supreme in the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational as both Filipina representatives, Smart Omega Empress and Risk Velkhana suffered from their Indonesian rivals.

Both matches saw the Filipino squads dismantled in a 0-2 defeat, where Risk suffered the wrath of Bigetron Era, while the Empress was methodically dissected by GPX Basreng at the latter stages of the game.

Given the outcome, the Filipina squads ended up, finishing 3rd-4th place in the entire tournament.

Bigetron outplays Risk

It was no easy task for Risk as they were given a humbling lesson by one of the tournament favorites.

Game 1 initially looked as if Risk could keep up with the favorites as they were able to nodge early kills while securing the turtle, however the tables were turned as the match went on.

The next turtle fight saw Bigetron snatching the jungle objective away from the Filipinas, then to add insult to injury, Taro was bursted down in the process.

Bouncing back was a tall order, as the pieces started to snowball in favor of BTR. The back and forth surprise movements from VIVAL and the pressure placed on to Taro led to BTR's Game 1 win.

Then in Game 2, it was BTR who dictated the objectives. The early game pressure on VENE GOD, which led to a massive jungle gap, and the constant tower pushes punished the Filipina squad.

With no glimmer of hope for a comeback, BTR secured a comfortable 2-0 victory.

So close, but not enough for Omega Empress

While the previous match was a one-sided schooling in favor of the Indonesian squad, the next matchup was a grindy affair.

It was an evenly matched battle at the early to middle stages in Game 1, leading to the late game crunch-fest for both Smart Omega and GPX Basreng.

The atmosphere was intense, which was evident from the 15th minute Lord stall, that was finally resolved after three minutes, when Keishi stole the Lord. SHINOA could've actually ended the game on the following minute as her Wanwan brushed aside the toplane.

However, GPX managed to bounce back as seen on the 24th minute, where THALL's Kaja was able to cause a distraction, leading to a counterattack led by Chincaaw's Brody and LW's Phoveus. This became the final nail in the coffin for Omega, giving the Indonesians a 1-0 lead.

Game 2 also saw a similar pattern as both teams went toe-to-toe, awaiting a climactic outcome.

By the 18th minute, Omega made a massive gamble where the team sacrificed their tier-3 turret on the toplane, hoping to secure the Lord, but things backfired when Caramel snatched the major objective away.

With the Lord pushing by their side, GPX swept the Filipino squad, leading to an all-Indonesian finals.