Fil-Am Xmithie recognized as North America’s best jungler of all time

JAKE Kevin “Xmithie” Puchero, currently Team SoloMid (TSM’s) Academy coach was named as the greatest jungler of all time (so far) in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), North America’s Professional League of Legends tournament.

The recognition comes as part of the 10 years anniversary celebration of the LCS. A blue ribbon panel voted on the top five players per position. The top 10 players of all time will be revealed later in the season.

Xmithie was heralded as the best jungler for his stability in the position no matter what team he was playing on.

“And in the pantheon of LCS junglers, Jake "Xmithie" Puchero is uniquely unassuming. It's not that he didn't have individually-brilliant moments but that the entirety of his career was characterized by his stability,” the post notes.

The post also explained how Xmithie was the facilitator for most of his flashy teammates, and remained the stable anchor for his teams. It added how former teammates praised the 31-year-old as a silent carry for their runs.

About Xmithie

The Jungler has been to the League of Legends World Championship six times and won six domestic titles (three Spring Split and three Summer Split) during his professional career from 2012 to 2020.

One of the definite highlights of Xmithie’s career was in the Mid-Season Invitation (MSI) 2016 when he engineered Counter Logic Gaming’s comeback against an undefeated RNG to finish the group stage in second place.

They would go on to meet South Korea’s SKT T1 in the finals where they fell against a prime Faker and company, 3-0.

Puchero was born and raised in the Philippines before his family migrated to the United States when he was 16. He is currently a coach for Team SoloMid's (TSM) Academy roster.

