Fighting game fans rejoice as REV Major 2023 offers a unique experience

SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 MANILA, Philippines – REV Major, the biggest fighting game event in the Philippines, returns on September 30 to October 1 at the SMX Convention Center Manila Function Room 5 after its successful return onsite to give a one of a kind FG experience to all communities, players and event patrons.

Together with the different tournament, REV Major has a lot more in store for you this 2023.

HOME OF FG WORLD TOURS

REV Major continues to be the home of different fighting game world tours. This year, four world tours will grace REV Major: Tekken World Tour, ArcSys World Tour, SNK World Championships and DragonBall FighterZ World Tour. The best of the best FG players from all the world will battle it out for the ultimate titles in the Philippines’ biggest FG stage.

MORE FEATURED FIGHTING GAME TOURNAMENTS

Together with the world tour tournaments, REV Major is also jampacked with other fighting game tournaments featuring Street Fighter VI, Super Smash Bros and Mortal Kombat 1. A lot of international fighting game icons are already vocal about their excitement in going to the country, play in REV Major with favorites such as LowHigh, DRX Chanel, Talon Book, Cloud9’s Yuyu, Rangchu and Dragons Raef among others.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SPECIAL GUEST ALERT: RAE LIL BLACK

Well-renowned female personality and fighting game fan, Rae Lil Black, is coming to REV Major as a special guest. Aside from the event appearance, she will also be hosting Meet and Greet sessions and interact with fans for a one of a kind FG event experience. REV Major 2023 event attendees will have a chance to interact with Rae Lil Black and collect limited edition RAEv Major merch which includes Rae Lil Black photocard sets, calendar, shirt and poster!

VARIOUS EVENT AREAS TO WATCH OUT FOR

A lot of different FG activities are also happening in the various event areas of REV Major 2023. VIP ticket holders will have an exclusive lounge where they can chill, relax and interact with their co-VIPs and event guests plus enjoy exclusive activities, perks and prizes.

The REV Major Community Bay also returns this year showcasing different fighting game communities that are invited to join and be part of the event. Merchants and artists are also going to be present to showcase and sell loot such as stickers, shirts, art and more!

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

REV Major 2023 won’t be complete without its exclusive event merch! This year’s merch will include shirts, windbreakers and hooedies where event goers can choose from that will serve as their remembrance.

Tournament registration is EXTENDED until September 22, 11:59PM, so all interested fighters still have the chance to sign up and compete amongst the best. Registration is ongoing via bit.ly/REVMajor2023.

All spectators can buy and secure their tickets, merch and add-on meet and greet pass at https://slashevent.com/e/rev-major-2023.

Organized by Gariath Concepts, REV Major will #DoItAgain on September 30 to October 1 at the SMX Convention Center Manila. The event will also be broadcasted online at the https://www.facebook.com/revmajorph

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph