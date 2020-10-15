World esports star Tekkz hosts masterclass for acing FIFA 21

WHEN EA Sports released the newest iteration of the long-running FIFA series last month, the gameplay changes compared to FIFA 20 were subtle. But still, even its most loyal fans could do with a little skills refresher to rule the pitch.

So, who's better to teach its bits and pieces than FIFA warlord himself Donovan "Tekkz" Hunt?

With the help of GamerzClass, a virtual platform that unites esports players all over the world with online classes on emajor esports titles, Tekkz is set to do a full three-hour masterclass to tackle all the ins and outs of FIFA 21.

Tekkz is expected to share the basic fundamentals, to advanced field tactics to ace the game.

The best part?

Several of the lessons will be offered for free. You only need to register on their website.

The 18-year-old British gamer, considered as the Messi of FIFA, will begin his sessions starting November 2. The whole masterclass will include more than 3 hours of lessons, broken into 20+ episodes.

Tekkz is one of the best FIFA players in the whole world, ranking no. 1, on and off, for the past 24 months. Since 2018, he’s conquered 9 tournaments, 5 of which are FUT Championship Cups.

