Febby steps down as TNC Pro Dota 2 coach — to become new team captain

THE DOTA 2 team of TNC Pro announced today that they are releasing their head coach Kim Yong Min, better known as Febby.

While that would normally be cause for alarm, the team announced that it was slotting him into a new role: that of team captain.

Febby was recruited by TNC Pro in early 2020 to be their head coach. When teammate Park “March” Tae-won departed the team in September of last year, the Korean-Canadian pro entered matches as his stand-in.

With TNC Pro’s announcement today, this formalizes his support role in the team.

“Now that our roster is complete, we are now officially taking our first step on our way back to TI [The International]! See you all in the upcoming games of the Dota Pro Circuit season! Position 5, baby!” the team said in its announcement.

This announcement follows a rebranding of the team earlier this week, when the squad momentarily blacked out its profile picture to reveal a brand new logo days later.

