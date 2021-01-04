Dragged into latest Mika Daime controversy, Fantech issues statement

AN UNWITTING victim in the latest controversy involving streamer Mika Daime was gaming hardware manufacturer Fantech.

In a December 30 stream — which later resulted in Amplfy terminating its partnership with her — Daime and her team of Valorant players were also heard commenting about users of the brand.

“At least hindi kami [user ng] Fantech,” she said.

Her teammates also posted on the game chat, “T——— mo mahirap Fantech fanboy[.]”

Today, Fantech Philippines issued its own statement regarding the issue.

“Fantech believes that every gamer, regardless of financial capability, deserves the best gaming gear that will combine with skills and talents — that is our brand promise, affordability and quality,” it said.

It also thanked everyone who “showed us support and share[d] positive feedback about our items these past few years.”

“This 2021, we promise to be more connected to you, and listen to your honest reviews, expect more innovation and improvement from our products,” it concluded.

While it did not directly reference Daime in its statement, the brand said in the caption that this was the “official statement from the recent event.”

Meanwhile, Core Esports, the target of the toxic comments, apologized for his part in the ongoing controversy in a post published just today.

“After all that has been said and done, we do not want to further aggravate and prolong the issue. We would want to extend our apology to the gaming and streaming community for the problems this issue has caused,” he said.

Core Esports appealed to his followers in a post published just today to “put this issue behind us and learn from our mishaps, so we may continue with a more positive and conducive atmosphere for gaming.”

Yesterday, Daime herself issued a lengthy apology to Core Esports for her statements and her behavior. “I am responsible for all things that I have said during my stream so I truly, deeply apologize to you,” she said.

You can read Daime’s full apology in the embedded post below:

