Fans of streamers ChooxTV, Biancake donate funds, stars for Ulysses victims

ON any ordinary day, the fans and admins behind Biancake Universe — a Facebook fan group dedicated to the popular streamer — would be reposting her streams on Mobile Legends.

But November 12 was no ordinary day.

As Typhoon Ulysses cut a deadly swathe across Luzon, the admins behind the fan page sent out a call for donations to help typhoon victims.

“Let's turn the stars, subscriptions, and giveaways into #BianCares donation,” wrote the admins in a Thursday evening post. “‘For it is in giving that we receive.’ – Francis of Assisi. Indeed, let us be generous in giving.”

In just 15 hours, the page reported that they had raised more than P30,000,

Biancake — whose real name is Bianca Yao — reposted the call for help on her own page, and said that she herself was also contributing to this fundraiser.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“For those people who want to donate, my friends from the community and I are raising funds to help the victims of typhoon Ulysses,” she wrote in her caption. “Sharing you the details for donation below. Any help regardless or amount is appreciated.”

As the typhoon raged, Biancake reposted some #RescuePH appeals for help, and encouraged her fans to stay safe as she shared a list of emergency service hotlines.

Meanwhile, gaming content creator ChooxTV, whose real name is Edgar Umali, just recently opened up a Mobile Legends livestream to help raise funds for Ulysses victims.

“Panahon ng pagtutulungan, gagawin po natin lahat ng makakaya natin mga prii, makatulong lang,” Choox wrote. “Sa mga gusto mag abot ng tulong, send lang po kayo ng star at makakaasa po kayong makakarating ang tulong niyo sa kanila.”

Continue reading below ↓

At the end of a two-hour long game, the total number of stars donated had already reached up to a value of $2,092.

Facebook Stars are a way for content creators to monetize their streams.

This is only the first day of Choox’s Ulysses edition for his ‘Stars for a Cause’ stream. This isn’t his first rodeo in calamity fundraising. In January, the popular streamer also held livestreams to donate masks and water to victims of the Taal volcano eruption.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.