Seasons expand into all game modes in NBA 2K22

NBA gamers can now explore a more extensive world in the Season

s mode of NBA 2K22.

Compared to its old iterations, players can now level up within the City and the Neighborhood with the Seasons format now extending across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online.

Among the newest features for the Seasons mode will be access to new content and earning rewards simply for playing with no additional cost. New Seasons will arrive every six weeks, as well as new music through "First Fridays," where new songs will be added to the soundtrack every Friday all throughout the Season.

MyPLAYERs also get the chance to play in The W Online outfitted in the Seasons' new rewards, such as clothing bundles, badges, nail polish, and so much more.

Check out some of the screenshots released for Seasons, as well as a roadmap for their release:

Season 1 of NBA 2K22 will be filled with new ways to explore the City and the Neighborhood, popular tracks and hits, fresh apparel drops, and more.

NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

A PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S required to play the new-generation version of NBA 2K22.

