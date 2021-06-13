With #ExeShot trending, Bren, Omega, OhMyV33nus congratulate Execration

BEFORE THE finals, a combined image of the Blacklist International and Execration team logos — laid out in Philippine colors — popped up in the comment threads of the official Mobile Legends pages.





But while Team PH proved that they were indeed both championship level material, only one team would walk away with the crown.

And that team would be Execration.

Congratulations poured in from the Twittersphere, as #ExeShot, the team's signature hashtag, started trending in the Philippines.

With this win, MPL-PH veteran Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso would finally get that long-denied trophy. This ring would be a special one for him — he was there in the trenches with his team, seeing action with his team at the playoffs stage.

Fellow PH teams Bren Esports and Smart Omega, who exchanged friendly meme banter with Execration all season long, were among the first teams to offer their congratulations.

“Pilipinas lang malakas!” wrote the M2 world champions. In a comment, Bren also added, “Ayaw sa trophy ng Pinas, gusto SEA! #givebillyatrophy”

Omega Esports congratulated their “frenemy”, and reminded Z4pnu of a little promise he’d made.

Twitter uses also chimed in with helpful reminders. Hopefully "Ch4kmamba" gets that new ride.

Duane “Kelra” Pillas, the series MVP and undisputed rookie of the year, got his share of mentions.

But Blacklist International deserves acclaim as well, for an enduring run through both the MPL and the MSC.

Meanwhile, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, team captain of Blacklist International, was gracious in defeat.

