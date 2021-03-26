Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Execration’s Z4pnu reveals he was one of the players suspended by MPL-PH

    by Lio Mangubat
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: (Left) Tammy David

    IN ITS official release yesterday, as well as an additional statement provided to Spin.ph, the Mobile Legends Professional League would not confirm the identities of the players it punished for “inappropriate posts and comments.”

    But that doesn’t mean that the players themselves wouldn’t come forward and admit that they’ve been hit with penalties.

    Shortly after MPL-PH’s statement was released, longtime ML vet Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso admitted that he was among the players suspended by the league.

    “Suspended ako,” he said in his personal vlog in a video entitled, simply, “Suspended.”

    “Guys, suspended ako dahil… about dun sa post ko. Kung makikita niyo sa post ko, uh, deleted na yun, pina-delete na sa akin yun. Wala, okay lang yan, kasi bawal naman talaga yung gambling,” he continued.

    In the post, he said, “200k ako sa NXP sino papalag?” The wager referred to Sunday’s match between Nexplay Esports and Bren Esports. (Nexplay eventually came out on top.)

    Z4pnu said that those betting posts were something he’d been doing since MPL-PH Season 4, but that the league was beginning to crack down harder on behavior it frowns upon.

    In his vlog, the Execration stalwart added: “Mas mahigpit lang talaga siguro ngayon kasi talagang na-warning-an ako. Hindi lang warning. Talagang suspended ako.”

      He did not reveal how much the fine was, but said that other teams and different MPL players were also hit by fines.

      “Pero di sila suspended,” he said. “Grabe ngayon. Kumbaga, kailangan talaga, professional.”

      Z4pnu said that he would not be playing in Execration’s upcoming matches against Bren and Blacklist International.

      “Pero okay lang naman din guys na suspended ako kasi di naman ako maglalaro talaga,” he explained.

      He also revealed that he was now practicing almost 8 hours a day for Mobile Legends.

      “Gusto ko, bago ako bumalik, kundisyon na.”

