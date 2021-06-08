Execration's valiant 'Dota 2' stand falls in vain at AniMajor

TNC Predator is now safely through the WePlay AniMajor playoffs after finishing the group stage with a 7-7 record. However, fellow all-Filipino team Execration was sent home in the Wild Card stage despite nabbing crucial wins.

The TNC Predator squad of Kim ‘Gabbi’ Villafuerte, Armel ‘Armel’ Tabios, Jun ‘Bok’ Kanehara, Timothy ‘Tims’ Randrup, and Marvin ‘Boomy’ Rushton will start the playoffs in the lower bracket, following a tough draw with Team Spirit in the last day of the group stage.

The Pinoys managed a massive comeback in Game 1 as they turned around Team Spirit’s 10k net worth thanks to Armel’s midlane Puck.

Game 2 saw TNC take an early lead. However, Team Spirit regained composure thanks to stable farming from their carry Ursa. The CIS contenders successfully played around their carry, snowballing their way to a 42-min win.

It was a mixed affair for the DPC SEA Season 2 runner-ups, finishing dead last in day one after being swept by Pinoy midlaner Abed “Abed” Yusop’s EG, but salvaging a draw against Vici Gaming to end the day.

Day two’s resurgence reignited the team’s playoff push as they swept (2-0) South America’s Beast Coast, and Europe’s Team Nigma.

Day three echoed their debut as the boys were romped by China’s PSG.LGD in their first series, while then cellar-dwellers Team Liquid complete an upset draw to stay alive in the Dota 2 major.

Meanwhile, Execration is packing their bags after a valiant effort at Kyiv, Ukraine.

The squad, composed of Jinn “Palos” Lamatao, Yuri “Yowe” Pacaña Nikko “Nikko” Bilocura, Don Carlo “BDz” Manalo and Ralph Richard “RR” Peñano, earned draws in their first four matches, including a close series against Vici Gaming and Team Secret.

It was European third seed Team Nigma who stopped the fiery hot Pinoys, sweeping them in their final match in the wild card. The loss also closed the door to the group stage for Execration as they exit the major with a 4-5 record.

