Z4pnu returns, as Execration and Blacklist coast to upper bracket

THE FILIPINO SQUADS once again took centerstage in the second day of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup 2021 as they swept their foes and secured an upper bracket playoff position.

Execration’s match against Nightmare Esports was a memorable moment for the Filipino squad as Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso officially made his MSC 2021 debut. The series displayed his fluidity as he was capable of dictating the match, both as a fighter, midlaner, and a support.

Nightmare Esports tried to spoil his comeback by deploying their feeding Diggie strategy, but the long-time face of Execration, combined with the efforts of Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, pummeled their antics in the early phases of Game 1, leading to Execration’s victory.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Lao team tried again in Game 2 — this time, by using Blacklist International’s signature rotational strategy. However, this was thwarted by the setups from Ch4knu, Z4pnu, and the surprise entrances from Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez, Duane “Kelra” Pillas, and Renz Errol Salonga “Renzio” Cadua.

Continue reading below ↓

While Execration celebrated the return of Z4pnu, Impunity KH, an underdog team from Cambodia, shocked the entire Southeast Asian Mobile Legends scene by defeating the Indonesian juggernauts, Bigetron Alpha in a three game slugfest.

Their victory has given them a huge momentum boost coming into their second faceoff of the day: the recent MPL-PH champions, Blacklist International.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Initially, it seemed Impunity could’ve steamrolled past the codebreakers by negating most of Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario’s hero pool, and by eliminating the entire squad in the 8th minute.

But Blacklist simply dominated them in game 1.

Wise was forced to unveil a new hero in Bruno, and his crit damages were extremely overwhelming. None of the heroes from Impunity could absorb his damage outbursts. They were also forced into unwanted positioning due to Blacklist’s mobile and sustainable tower diving lineup, featuring Rafaela, Paquito, Harith, and Estes.

Continue reading below ↓

If Game 1 was an easy breeze for Blacklist, the opposite occurred in game 2 as Edward Jay “Edward” Dapadap struggled in the early to mid game. Meanwhile, Impunity’s Oppi had a spectacular performance with his Hayabusa.

Both teams were able to exchange blows, but Blacklist finally found an opening in the tail end of the match as they immediately bursted down Oppi, leading to their Game 2 victory.

As the Philippine representatives marched towards the next stage, the other MSC matches saw another Ahmad Zaki “Zacus” Ibrahim specialty as his heroics spearheaded RSG Malaysia’s 2-0 sweep over IDNS while MPL-ID S7 champions, EVOS Legends, dominated Cyber EXE.

As of posting, EVOS SG are hoping to gain a foothold in the playoff spots with their ongoing match against Nightmare Esports.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.