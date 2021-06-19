It's official: EVOS will partner with Nexplay

THE LONG wait is over.

After weeks of speculation, the rumored alliance between the two premier Southeast Asian esports organizations was made official. EVOS will return to the Philippine Mobile Legends scene through a partnership with fan-favorite organization Nexplay.

Announced via a press conference entiteld "Nexplay Uncovered," the announcement began with a video where the highlights of both EVOS Legends and Nexplay were seen. It then ended with both of the team’s logos beside each other.

Gabriel Benito, owner, founder, and CEO of Nexplay, described the partnership as “one of a kind.”

“What you actually witnessed is actually a game changer in Philippine esports and also Southeast Asian esports.” he added.

In addition, he explained how the partnership was formed — through a conversation between him and close friend Ivan Yeo, the CEO of EVOS Esports.

“We’ve been communicating for more than a year already, planning on things on how we can work together," Benito continued. "During the pandemic we were finding ways to collaborate with each other and we believe that this is the right opportunity to work on something big.”

Partnering with EVOS, he said, was the right decision.

“Mainly because of our vision together," Benito explained. "For Nexplay, our mission really is to help gamer’s succeed alongside EVOS’s vision of making dreams a reality for every gamers.”

He also hinted at the two organizations' plans for the future, which will use their combined resources in developing the esports scene in the region.

“Not just in esports, but also on the talent side, sharing branding and sharing opportunities to one another. I don’t want to reveal too many things, but watch out for the things we are launching," teased the executive.

Besides Benito, Hartman Harris, the co-founder of EVOS, was given the opportunity to express his insights. After the departure of the Southeast Asian esports juggernaut after the MPL-PH season 4 season, he already foreshadowed the return of EVOS in the Philippines.

“We definitely left the Philippines with a heavy heart but we knew in our hearts that we’ll be back when the time is right, and we believe that this is it, right?”

Besides announcing the alliance between the two esports organizations, the conference likewise revealed a teaser video that Nexplay’s big three — Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Renejay “Renejay” Barcarse, and John Paul “H2wo” Salonga — will remain intact.

The other members of the squad have yet to be revealed.

