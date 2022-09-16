It was 'right decision,' says EVOS Legends on Dlar's MDL shift

WITH THE sudden announcement of Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera’s relegation to the MDL, EVOS Legends published a video, revealing why they made the decision.

In their video entitled, “A Hero is Preparing to be Stronger!” newly appointed analyst Steven “Ageee” Gunawan explained the reasons for the team’s decision.

With a limited amount of playing time, Dlar might struggle to further improve his skills.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The decision for Dlar to go to MDL...The first is that we have discussed it together, with Dlar as well. And indeed, Dlar also feels that if he plays in MPL for example, if he doesn’t get his playing time, or if he doesn’t have enough scrim, maybe it’s a bit difficult for him to improve himself,” said the EVOS coach.

Watch Now

He added: “And I think it was the right decision, why? Because Dlar is also a very try-hard person, and he travelled all the way from the Philippines to Indonesia, wanting to be a pro player who really shows that he can be better than anyone in Indonesia.”

Then, when asked why the team acquired Dlar during the offseason, Coach Ageee said the team needed more options.

“Okay, maybe the reason we took Dlar is so that we have more options for EXP Laner players, and we also know that Dlar is a player who has a lot of experience. And it turns out after we’ve been with Dlar for a long time, and we’ve also been with other EXP Laners for a long time, the gap isn’t that big as a player for the needs of this EVOS team.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dlar shares his thoughts on upcoming MDL stint

After Coach Ageee share his side of the story, it was now Dlar’s turn to explain. He first revealed that he has to learn a lot of things in his new environment.

“After ko maglaro sa Pilipinas, isa sa mga desisyon ko is pumunta dito sa Indonesia at maglaro sa MPL Indonesia," he said. "Nakapaglaro ako sa MPL Indonesia ngunit hindi pa sapat. Kailangan maging fluent pa ako, mas marami akong maintindihan, mag-explore muna ako, i-adapt yung mga bagay-bagay dito, especially about the gaming industry dito sa Indonesia.”

Given his experience in Indonesia, Dlar realized the need to further dig deep into the scene, hence the decision to switch to the MDL.

“Yung pangalawang desisyon ko is maglaro muna sa MDL para mas maraming matutunan, mas mag-explore muna, mag-aral muna ng Bahasa. Karamihan sa MDL, hindi sila nakakaintindi ng English so mas magiging fluent ako sa pagsasalita ng Bahasa.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hopefully by next season he returns. “Maybe next season, makakapaglaro ako at maging fluent ako sa pagsasalita ng Bahasa.”

He added: “To all EVOS Fam, sana patuloy niyo akong suportahan kahit maglalaro ako sa MDL. Ipapangako ko sa inyo na babalik ako at mas malakas next season. Abangan niyo ako next season.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.