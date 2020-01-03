Everything you need to create an esports-ready PC gaming rig

Admit it, all this news about young guns taking home almost-disturbing amount of cash prizes just by competitively playing video games makes you want to give professional gaming a shot. While playing like an esports pro is an entirely different topic, playing in an esports-ready PC setup shouldn’t be much of a sweat.

Unlike a fully-dedicated gaming rig, a setup for esports titles is way cheaper. However, to keep up with the fast-paced technological advancement, some of the components included in this list were picked with future-proofing in mind, so you can still enjoy your setup despite any update your favorite esports titles may implement.

Continue reading below ↓

Processor - Ryzen 5 3600

No. of Cores: 6

No. of Threads: 12

Base Clock: 3.6GHz

Max Boost Clock: Up to 4.2GHz

Price: ~P10,500

This newly-released 3rd generation Ryzen from AMD is currently being hailed as the king of mid-tier processor, making it the best option for your esports-ready rig. It clcoks in a better performance compared to its Intel I5-9600 counterpart, and at a better price point! With its specifications, your setup is guaranteed to run any esports or AAA gaming titles at ultra-high settings — while streaming!

Motherboard - Gigabyte B450 Aorus Elite

Memory: 4 slots, DDR4, 64 GB max. capacity, 3200 MHz max. speed

M.2 Slots: 2

USB Ports: 4x USB 2.0, 4x USB 3.0

Video: 1x DVI-D, 1x HDMI

Network: 1x RJ-45

Storage: 6x SATA3

Price: ~P5,800

The best motherboard to pair your processor up with. The Gigabyte B450 Aorus Elite is compatible with Ryzen’s 3rd generation processors, with two slots for your main storage unit, above-average memory slots, all at a decent price.

Continue reading below ↓

But beyond its wide set of features, this component also pushes the gaming vibe further with customizable RGB headers. The Gigabyte B450 Aorus Elite comes in black, gray, and silver.

Video Card - Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

Video Memory: 6GB GDDR6

Memory Clock: 12 Gbps

Memory Bus: 192-bit

CUDA Cores: 1536

Price: ~P16,000

Continue reading below ↓

Honestly, this video card is already an overkill for classic esports titles like Dota 2, League of Legends, or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as it can already push out more than 60 frames per second on these titles. But we still decided to go ahead with this choice for future-proofing and 1080p gaming purposes.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB is a notch higher than the older 1060 variant of Nvidia, but with less power than the RTX 2060. We went ahead with Zotac because it’s one of the cheaper choices, but keep in mind that there’s a variety of video card brands that you can choose from.

Memory Card - Kingston HyperX Fury RGB 16GB

Memory Type: DDR4

Capacity: 2x 8GB

Speed: 3200MHz

Price: ~P5,600

If your gaming sessions usually include two Google Chrome windows with 10 simultaneous tabs opened, a 16GB RAM maxed out at 3200MHz speed should be perfect for you.

Continue reading below ↓

However, much like our rationale with the video card, you have the liberty to choose the brand of your memory card. Just be sure to always double-check its compatibility, in terms of maximum capacity and speed, with your motherboard. We went ahead with the HyperX’s RGB variant to match Gigabyte B450 Aorus Elite’s swag.

Solid State Drive - ADATA SX8200 480GB M.2 SSD

Capacity: 480 GB

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Dimensions (LxWxH): 22x80x3.5mm

Interface: PCIe Gen3x4

Performance: Read 3200MB/s, Write 1700MB/s

Price: ~P6,200

This will be your main storage. SSDs are designed to beat the standard hard disk drive in overall performance. With your operating system installed in it, SSDs can reportedly boot up your computer in less than 30 seconds from the moment you press the power button, reducing your loading time while increasing your gaming time.

By the way, did we also mention that it’s definitely space-efficient compared to its bulky predecessor? Since our motherboard of choice is powerful enough to have a PCI-E slot, we can shy away from the traditional SATA, and ultimately sport the newer Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSD.

Continue reading below ↓

Hard Disk Drive (Optional) - Western Digital Blue 1 TB

Capacity: 1 TB

Interface: SATA

Form Factor: 3.5”

Cache Size: 64 MB

Disk Speed (RPM): 7200rpm

Price: ~P2080

We understand if almost 500 gigabyte of memory is still insufficient for your esports needs, which is why we’ll throw in this one terabyte hard disk drive from Seagate, a much cheaper choice for your expansion’s sake. You can have all of your miscellaneous files stored in here like game replays, documents, and download files.

Power Supply - Corsair TX650M 650W

Power: 650 Watts

80 PLUS Efficiency: Gold

Modular: Semi

Price: ~P5,000

One thing that you should learn about building a gaming rig in general is that you should never take your power supply for granted. This part may be the least stylish of them all, but it keeps your setup from malfunctioning, or worse, blowing up.

For a gaming/streaming PC with longer usage duration than usual, you would want your power supply to have an efficiency rating of 80 plus for long-term electricity savings.

Continue reading below ↓

Chassis - Rakk Anyag

Length: 23.3 cm

Width: 24 cm

Height: 44.5cm

Color: White

Price: P1,400

This local brand is the cherry on top of your beast of an esports-ready gaming PC. Its sleek design poses the right amount of gamer swag at a decent price. If you’re not vibing the white motif, you can check out their catalogue for more designs and colorways.

Continue reading below ↓

Peripherals

Before we head on to the next part and complete your esports-ready setup, know that this peripherals should be highly influenced by your own preference. This means that what fits for one may not be the best fit for you. Either way, we’ll be giving out suggestions so you’ll know where to choose from.

Monitor - BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P

Size: 24”

Resolution: 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time: 1ms GTG

Price: ~P12,000

Most esports tournaments trust BenQ for their monitor, but generally, any 144hz full-HD monitor would do. This specification maximizes the frame rate provided by the combined powers of your Ryzen 5 3600 and Zotac GeForce 1660 Ti, giving you the best MOBA/FPS/RTS/battle royal gaming experience.

Headset - Kingston HyperX Cloud II

Price: ~P5,000

Cloud II is the top-of-the-line variant from Kingston HyperX’s Cloud product line. It boasts a virtual 7.1 surround sound, advanced audio control box, and USB extension cable. It’s also composed of aluminum frame from extra-durability and is compatible with various console platforms as well, in case you have a PS4 or Xbox tucked away in your room.

Continue reading below ↓

Keyboard - Ducky One 2

Price: ~P5,000

Your choices for keyboards are virtually unlimited, especially if money is not an issue. However, just like most of the items in this list, only you can decide which is the perfect answer. One thing’s for sure, though: you can never go wrong with a mechanical keyboard.

Continue reading below ↓

If if it’s agility you’re after, it’s best to go for linear keyboard switches like the Cherry MX Red. On the other hand, if it’s precision you’re looking for, you can also try tactile switches like the Cherry MX Blue. The lesser known but trusted Ducky brand offers these options.

Mouse - SteelSeries Rival 300

Price: ~P3,000

SteelSeries’ Rival product line offers a wide variety of choices, but its Rival 300 variant is arguably the best mid-range option for right-handed gamers. It has two programmable buttons reachable by the thumb as well as an on-the-fly DPI adjustment button that maxes out at 7,200.

If budget is an issue, always bear in mind that then TNC Pro Team pulled off the greatest upset in the history of Dota 2 against the multi-Major champions OG using generic A4 Tech mice.