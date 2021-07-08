Alleged team exclusivity contract for Mobile Legends? Wild Rift rep responds

RIOT Games launched a mobile version of their MOBA game League of Legends last year, hoping to break into the Asian esports scene with LoL: Wild Rift.

But rumors on Twitter may show that Wild Rift may be potentially encountering a big roadblock.

A tweet from publication Wild Rift Esports News — which is run by community heads from Team Liquid and Nexplay Esports — alleges that esports organizations have signed exclusivity contracts with Moonton, the developers of the massively popular Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

This contract, the tweet claims, "[restricts] them to be able able to compete only in [Mobile Legends] and thus are denied the right to field a #WildRift team."

Wild Rift Esports News claims that, as a result of this purported contract, Bigetron Alpha from Indonesia may be forced to "release their Wild Rift rosters."

While not directly commenting on the allegations, a Riot Games SEA employee tweeted about the right of Wild Rift teams in Indonesia to "exercise freedom of choice in this space."

Wild Rift Esports Project Manager Ban “ChisinX” Chee said: "Been receiving multiple enquiries regarding WR teams in Indonesia. We would like to reassure our players that Riot SEA does not restrict WR SEA esports teams from participating in other mobile esports leagues."

He added: "No further comment on the matter at the moment."

Spin.ph has reached out to Moonton for comment on this issue, but they have not responded as of press time.

Among the more prominent esports organizations in the Philippines, Omega Esports has until recently fielded both a Mobile Legends and a Wild Rift team. Their ML squad delivered a 5th-6th place finish in the MPL-PH Season 7 playoffs, while their Wild Rift roster secured a 4th place finish during the PPGL 2021 Summer Split: Playoffs.

Last week, Omega Esports released their entire Mobile Legends team.

