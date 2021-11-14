Are all-female esports leagues necessary? Industry personalities debate

WITH THE announcement of the 'Female Pro League' or FEPL, as well as the rumored MPL ladies edition for both Indonesia and Philippines, notable esports personalities from Southeast Asia debate whether an all-female esports league is necessary.

There have been organizations like the Female Esports League (FSL) and Liga Adarna that cater to women esports players. However, there are also organizations that were able to prove that diversity can co-exist in a single league.

Just take a look at Evil Geniuses when they acquired Christine "potter" Chi as part of their roster. She recently made the transition to head coach.

Among the discussions going on so far on Facebook and Twitter, SPIN.ph collected quotations from three shoutcasters.

Basing from their arguments, the question remains: Should there be league catered to women in esports or should esports teams start incorporating women alongside men?

MPL English shoutcaster Karl "Rockhart" To believes that segregation isn't the way

"I believe making tournas that exclude genders from playing is not the way. That only reinforces in the mind of people that genders have skill disparities. Maybe pro esports orgs should scout better and add females who play well in their teams.

"In my opinion, segregation is not the way to make esports truly for everybody. Don't let gender stop people from competing in the highest level in esports."

Because of the responses he received from Valorant shoutcaster Gian Franco "Illustrado" Bernardino and Fnatic Product Marketing Manager (as well as a Valorant and Dota 2 caster) Marquis "QuisCasts" Tan, Rockhart was forced to consider the thoughts of women from the esports scene.

Now let's see the exact words from Illustrado and QuisCasts.

Illustrado disagrees with Rockhart's sentiments on Twitter

"Disagree. Let women have their own spaces. If they want narratives that don’t include men, so what? We’ve basically had male-only tournaments since the beginning — give them the space they need to grow. Letting women shine on their own terms is vital. [It's] good to talk about this.

"I admire that you want to make esports for everyone, but you also have to realize that women don’t have the same opportunities as men. Esports isn’t a very women-friendly place and a lot of orgs won’t sign a girl on their team.

"Having a place for underrepresented demographics is v[ery important] in getting them the exposure they need to truly close the gap. Because saying there isn’t a gap is unrealistic and irresponsible. That gap disappears when we allow women a place to thrive in places they can feel safe."

He further expressed his thoughts on Facebook, where he talked about his experiences casting for the FSL.

"A lot of people [think] women-only tournament being sexist and that there is no need because it acknowledges that there is a gap. They like to think that there is no gap between genders. I'm sorry, but the truth is there is one. Whether it's sociological or biological it exists. We men have had so much of an advantage for so very long, it's almost impossible for there to not be a gap."

QuisCasts lists 5 major points on why segragation would benefit female esports players.

"Completely disagree.

"1. Indeed women in gaming have the potential to rival men — but not YET at this point. Men have historically competed [for] longer.

"2. The opportunities for women and the current circumstances make it difficult for them to develop and improve (LOOKIN AT YOU male toxicity, sexism)

"3. An all-female league creates a safe space for women to develop and improve, eventually paving the path for women in the main leagues -> THIS IS THE END GOAL

"4. Men not being included in all-female leagues is NOT a denial of one gender. Having all-female leagues ensure all genders are able to compete. Women are not on the same level AT THE MOMENT but can be, with our support.

"5. Men already comprise the gigantic majority of the main leagues — why can't women have their own? All female leagues are NOT here to deny men opportunities, they're here to provide women MORE opportunities.

"Ultimately I know Rockhart has his heart in the right place — along with many who agree — that women CAN compete with men. But getting there is another thing we need to support."

