Dota 2, PUBGM, LOL among esports included in 2022 Asian Games roster

EIGHT esports titles will be played in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China as the online gaming competitions become an official medal sport in the continental conclave.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Wednesday the formal acceptance of esports among the roster of events for the quadrennial meet set in September next year.

“We hope that this announcement allows all participating teams ample time to prepare and equip themselves ahead of the qualifying stages," said Husain Al-Musallam, OCA director general.

"I believe we have ticked all the right boxes ensuring a high level of competition which promises great viewing for enthusiasts and casuals alike."

Among the eight titles to be played are Arena of Valor (Asian Games version), Defense of the Ancients (Dota) 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, EA Sports FIFA, Hearthstone, League of Legends, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile (Asian Games version), and Street Fighter V.

Aside from those, there will also be two demonstration events in esports, namely AESF Robot Masters and AESF VR Sports, both powered by Migu.

"We at the OCA are looking forward to working closely with our friends at the Asian Electronic Sports Federation and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee to ensure a successful execution of the esports event at the 2022 Asian Games," said Al-Musallam.

The OCA is seeing the introduction of esports as reflective of "the popularity and growth of electronic sports in China and Asia."

The Hong Kong-based Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) has been appointed as the technical delegate of the esports competition and will be in charge of the qualifying competition and for the operation and management of the esports competition in Hangzhou.

It's a big victory for the esports community which was previously placed as a demonstration sport in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Six gold medals were disputed in that edition, namely, Arena of Valor, Clash Royale, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Pro Evolution Soccer, and StarCraft II.

The Philippines, unfortunately, was unable to send a representative in those events.

Still, the country made ways in the 30th Southeast Asian Games here in Manila, winning three gold medals, on top of a silver and a bronze through the six titles played.

Caviar Napoleon "EnDerr" Acampado took home the gold medal in StarCraft II as the Philippine team in Dota 2 and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang also came home with the golds.

Alexandre "AK" Laverez settled for the silver medal, while Andreij "Doujin" Albar got the bronze in Tekken 7. The Philippines failed to podium in Hearthstone and Arena of Valor.

