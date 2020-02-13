Team Adroit books final ESL One Los Angeles Major slot as TNC falters

After their dismal performance at the Southeast Asia qualifiers for DreamLeague Season 13: The Leipzig Major, Cebu-based squad Dota 2 team Adroit has secured a spot in ESL One Los Angeles 2020.

Adroit swept (2-0) newly formed Team IO — led by Dota 2 veteran Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung — in the decider for the final regional slot on Wednesday.

The Filipinos snowballed against Team IO in the opening match, thanks to captain Marvin "Boomy" Rushton's clutch Magnus plays setting up kills for their mid-lane Troll Warlord and carry Monkey King picks. The team carried its momentum into Game 2 with an 18.5k gold lead and their Phantom Lancer finishing with a 12-2 kill-death score.

It was redemption for Adroit after defaulting the first round versus Fnatic due to network connectivity problems. The internet issues persisted in their next outing, with the Cebunaos being forced to tap out in under 18 minutes before abruptly disconnecting.

Adroit, composed of SEA Games gold medalists Boomy, John Anthony "Natsumi-" Vargas, Mc Nicholson "Mac" Villanueva, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, and Bryle "cml" Alvizo, joins kababayans Djardel "DJ" Mampusti of Fnatic, as well as Carlo "Kuku" Palad, Marc Polo "Raven" Luis Fausto, and Karl "Karl" Jayme of Geek Fam as the Pinoys competing in the third Dota 2 Major Championship this coming March.

Fnatic and Geek Fam have also booked their seats in ESL One Los Angeles 2020. They will have a chance at the USD 1 million prize pool and 15,000 Dota Pro Circuit points.

Meanwhile, TNC Predator failed to outright qualify after crashing to the 5th to 6th place. The ESL One Hamburg 2019 and MDL Chengdu Major champions failed to reach the playoffs, ending the group stage with a 0-3-1 record.

TNC now has to take the long road to the Major and vie for a spot in the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor. They will face Team IO, Reality Rift, and Boom ID in the regional qualifiers for the tournament.